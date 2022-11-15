Sydney Sweeney is stunning as she flashes some major leg in an unusual, pillow-like white dress. The Euphoria star has been making headlines for a recent feature by GQ Britain, one also accompanied by gorgeous photos. An Instagram shot has been showing off one of the blonde's looks - it was also high-end stuff as Sydney flaunted her killer legs and some cleavage while wearing a GCDS dress and Christian Louboutin shoes. The A-Lister actress sizzled while in her oversized-yet-barely-there look, and GCDS was quick to post the look.
Sydney Sweeney Stuns In Thigh-Baring Extravagant Dress
The Latest
Tech Worker Sparks Debate After Sharing She Was Laid Off But 'Wasn't Allowed' To Warn Others They're Also Being Let Go
Wows In Leggy White Look
The photo showed The White Lotus favorite posing against a vibrant red backdrop. Sydney was seated while leaning back on one arm, as she modeled a robe-like dress with a bouffant and quilted finish. Almost affording a coat feel, the swishy white number boasted an off-the-shoulder finish, plus a massive bow detail around the waist.
Sydney drew attention to her toned thighs and upper body as she folded a leg. She also glammed up in just-about-visible, strappy red heels from iconic brand Louboutin. Her Chopard diamonds are listed as "price on request" by GQ.
"SYDNEY IN GCDS🤍 @sydney_sweeney x @britishgqphotographs by @charlie__chops styled by @annatrevelyan," GCDS wrote.
Marking Cover On Instagram
Sydney was quick to mark her cover on social media, posting a show-stopping and leggy motorcycle shot of herself.
"Thank you @britishgq for letting me play on your cover 🏍 and a special thank you to @olivia__pym for your words and being such a great painting partner ✨," she told fans.
Her Body Doesn't 'Define' Her
The feature touched on Sweeney's career, but likewise on her attitudes towards her body. The bombshell revealed that she developed early and felt "ostracized for it."
“I was embarrassed and I never wanted to change in the locker room. I think that I put on this weird persona other people had of me because of my body. So I did play every sport and I studied really hard and I did everything that people wouldn’t think I would do, to show them that my body doesn’t define who I am," she added.
Working Longer And Winning
Continuing, Sydney shared: “I might have had to work longer to get through the same door they were able to walk through. But there’s nothing I can do."
Sydney is followed by 14.4 million on Instagram. Celebrity followers include singer Ariana Grande, Netflix star Bella Thorne, plus actress Vanessa Hudgens.