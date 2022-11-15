Sydney Sweeney Stuns In Thigh-Baring Extravagant Dress

The photo showed The White Lotus favorite posing against a vibrant red backdrop. Sydney was seated while leaning back on one arm, as she modeled a robe-like dress with a bouffant and quilted finish. Almost affording a coat feel, the swishy white number boasted an off-the-shoulder finish, plus a massive bow detail around the waist.

Sydney drew attention to her toned thighs and upper body as she folded a leg. She also glammed up in just-about-visible, strappy red heels from iconic brand Louboutin. Her Chopard diamonds are listed as "price on request" by GQ.

"SYDNEY IN GCDS🤍 @sydney_sweeney x @britishgqphotographs by @charlie__chops styled by @annatrevelyan," GCDS wrote.