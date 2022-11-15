Kate Hudson is looking like a goddess as she flaunts her figure in custom-made Elie Saab. The 43-year-old actress was featured this week on the iconic designer's Instagram modeling a gorgeous sequin-covered dress, also flying the flag for the 2022 sheer trend. Kate dazzled as she struck a confident pose, also marking her presence at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Los Angeles, CA. Kate remains a firm favorite with designer brands - it isn't all spandex leggings as she continues to front clothing brand Fabletics.
Kate Hudson Stuns In See-Through Sequin Dress
Stuns In Sheer Glitter Gown
The Elie Saab Instagram, recently featuring British singer Rita Ora, updated its account earlier today, sharing a shot of Kate striking a pose on the red carpet as she placed one hand on her hip. The A-Lister was sizzling as she flaunted her figure-hugging, floor-length, see-through gold dress with tan stripe detail, and a high neckline.
The number had a slightly flared train and massive pendant sleeves for added flourish, and the result was show-stopping, drawing attention to Kate's waist and slim arms. She wore her locks swept back, also sporting heavy blush and a dark-stained lip, plus smoky eye makeup.
Looking Like A Million Dollars
In a caption, Elie Saab wrote:
"@katehudson illuminated in an intricately embellished dress from the ELIE SAAB Haute Couture Autumn Winter 2022-23 collection at the Los Angeles Premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”
Elie Saab is known for dressing stars including singer Jennifer Lopez, actress Julia Roberts, and Netflix star Lily Collins. Also shared by fan accounts were close-ups of Kate, daughter to Goldie Hawn, as she showed off her diamond jewelry and glam makeup.
Looking Sensational At 43
Kate continues to make headlines for her fit figure in her forties. The Weight Watchers fan has detailed her mindset, opening up to Women's Health.
"I make beautiful meals that have no points, then I can indulge,” she said. “I’ll do a whole day eating amazing ZeroPoint foods [like chicken and leafy greens], then I have wine and ice cream."
Plans To Direct
Kate also touched on her career, and where she wants to go. "I will act when I want, but I want to tell stories. I’ll be the woman with all those crazy, big bracelets, jewelry, and caftans, directing," she added.
For more from Kate, give her Instagram a follow.