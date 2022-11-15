This Adorable Pug Helps Millions On TikTok To Decide If It's A 'Bones' Or 'No Bones' Day

"Bones Day" or "No Bones Day" may sound weird to many but not to TikTokers who are fans of Noodle the dog.

In layman's terms, a "bones day" is a day to treat oneself and get things done. It is an energetic and motivated day, which people take by storm. On the other hand, a "no bones day" is quite the contrary. On this day, people relax, take things easy, and practice more self-care.

TikTokers were introduced to these terms some months ago by a certain popular user @jongraz and his 14-year-old pug, Noodle. The latter acts as an indicator of what the day will bring. While some people wake up and check the weather and others check horoscopes, many TikTokers go to the app to check if Noodle has bones or not, which will determine their activities for the day. Here are the details of the famous TikTok user and his dog.