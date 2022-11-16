Kelsey Asbille Wows In See-Through Dress At 'Yellowstone' Event

The actress is not shy of flashing her mesmerizing figure now and then. Just ask onlookers at the season 5 premiere of Yellowstone. The 31-year-old actress shared her look in a post on Instagram in which the Wind River actress donned a black, figure-hugging sheer dress. The floor-length gown had a plunging neckline which drew attention to her bosom.

The daring ensemble also had spaghetti straps and thicker fabric covering her delicate areas, however, it was sheer at the stomach which flaunted her toned abs and tiny waist. The draping skirt was also sheer, giving fans a peek at her toned legs. The actress styled her short black hair parted in the center and paired her look with red lipstick.