A Timeline Of Katie Holmes' Relationship History

Close-up shot of Katie Holmes
Shutterstock | 64736

Entertainment
Chisom Ndianefo

Katie Holmes is not new to our sight as she has graced our screen for years with her excellent acting skills in movies like; The Boy, Ray Donovan, Ocean’s Eight, and The Gift. However, The Dawson's Creek actress recently made her relationship with Bobby Wooten III, a Grammy-nominated composer, public. They have been together since early April, however, the actress had a run of well-known boyfriends before their relationship, including engagements and breakups. We've compiled Holmes' most noteworthy consorts below, including her former spouse Tom Cruise.

Swipe to see more.

The Latest

Woman Gets Slammed By Redditors For Kicking Out Her Husband's Friend's Plus One From Her Wedding

Janelle Monáe Flashes Major Cleavage In Risqué Dress

5 Times Florida Man Did Something So Crazy It Sounded Like A Fake Headline

Tech Worker Sparks Debate After Sharing She Was Laid Off But 'Wasn't Allowed' To Warn Others They're Also Being Let Go

Sydney Sweeney Stuns In Thigh-Baring Extravagant Dress

Her First Love

Katie Holmes stuns at the red carpet
Shutterstock | 64736

If you saw Dawson's Creek, you would know Katie (Joey) and Joshua (Pacey) shared an undeniable on-screen chemistry. When interviewed for a 1998 Rolling Stone cover story, the actress referred to her former co-star as her "first love." They allegedly started dating during the first season of Dawson's Creek but broke up in 1999.

“I’m just going to say that I met somebody last year. I fell in love, I had my first love, and it was so incredible and indescribable that I will treasure it always…And that I feel so fortunate because he’s now one of my best friends. It’s weird, it’s almost like a Dawson-and-Joey type thing now.”

Katie revealed at the time.

Entertainment

Kate Beckinsale Stuns In See-Through Nightie

By Geri Green

Moving On From Chris Klein To Her Childhood Sweetheart

Katie Holmes stuns in mint green dress
Shutterstock | 487966

Chris Klein and Katie Holmes were the perfect couple in the early 2000s! Although there isn't a certain time frame to determine when their relationship started, Katie was engaged to the American Pie actor in 2003. They split up in 2005 after a "five-year relationship."

Following her split from Chris, it wasn't long before Tom Cruise swept the actress off her feet, making her childhood dream come true. Soon after, they became engaged, welcomed their daughter, Suri, and married in 2006. The Secret actress now has primary custody of their daughter and filed for divorce in 2012.

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wows In Red Swimsuit

Gal Gadot Stuns In See-Through White Top

Under Wraps Relationship With Jamie Foxx

Katie Holmes in a cream coloured suit
Shutterstock | 64736

After Tom, Jamie Foxx was Katie's next well-known partner. There were no public declarations of love in this relationship on national television. While they were spotted dancing together at a charity event in the Hamptons in 2013, Katie and Jamie kept their relationship highly under wraps. Before the split in August 2019, they had been dating for six years while keeping their union private.

Packing PDA With Emilio Vitolo Jr. In 2020

Katie Holmes in an all black outfit
Shutterstock | 64736

A few months before turning 42, Katie made headlines when she was spotted laughing while eating with an unidentified man in NYC at the start of September 2020. Emilio Vitolo Jr., a restaurateur who runs an Italian restaurant in NYC named Emilio's Ballato, was Katie's dashing lunch companion. Fans quickly ascertained whether Katie and Emilio's relationship was platonic as they were photographed having sex over Labor Day weekend in September 2020! Sadly, the relationship only lasted eight months before it was over in May 2021.

“The pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends,” a source told Us weekly.

Katie Smitten With New Beau

Katie Holmes stuns in a brown dress
Shutterstock | 564025

In April 2022, the Dawson's Creek actress was spotted taking a stroll in Central Park with musician Bobby Wooten III. Since the first time she and her new partner were photographed kissing, Katie has invited Bobby along to many red-carpet occasions, including the Moth Ball Anniversary Gala in May and the Tribeca Film Festival in June.

Although the relationship is new, things seem to be going great!

Read Next

Must Read

Jenna Dewan Shows Major Cleavage In Thigh-High Slit Dress At Baby2Baby Gala

Kate Beckinsale Puts ‘The Fun’ Between Her Legs

Miley Cyrus Wows In See-Through Tank Top

Carmen Electra, 50, Turns Up The Heat In A White Bikini

Meet Katie Holmes' Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Who Is Arguably Her Best Relationship Yet

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.