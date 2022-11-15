A Timeline Of Katie Holmes' Relationship History

Katie Holmes is not new to our sight as she has graced our screen for years with her excellent acting skills in movies like; The Boy, Ray Donovan, Ocean’s Eight, and The Gift. However, The Dawson's Creek actress recently made her relationship with Bobby Wooten III, a Grammy-nominated composer, public. They have been together since early April, however, the actress had a run of well-known boyfriends before their relationship, including engagements and breakups. We've compiled Holmes' most noteworthy consorts below, including her former spouse Tom Cruise.

