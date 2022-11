The Packers have struggled vastly offensively, but even despite their miscues, it seemed like they could have won at least two of the five games they lost in a row.

Matt LaFleur's play-calling has been overly-conservative this season, most likely due to the Packers' unproven and often-injured receiving corps. Notably, that conservative approach nearly cost the Packers another win, which is why Rodgers was spotted livid on the sidelines and giving LaFleur an earful.