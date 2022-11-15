A Sneak Peek At The Highly Anticipated 'Yellowstone' Spinoff '1923' With Harrison Ford And Helen Mirren

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star as Jacob and Cara Dutton, respectively, in the first teaser for the latest Yellowstone prequel series 1923 produced by Paramount+.

The series will focus on the couple's actions and their children as they carry out life on the family farm in Montana.

About '1923'

Jacob and Cara Dutton lived on a family farm in Montana, where they dealt with the challenges of the early 20th century, including pandemics, historic drought, the great depression, and the end of Prohibition.

The first look teaser, which dropped on Sunday during the season 5 premiere of Yellowstone, shows the chaotic nature of the time period, including multiple battles both on the ground and on horseback.

In this particular scene, the major characters are shown in the battle. Cara appears to be injured and pointing a gun at someone while Jacob looks desperately to the side, pointing a gun off camera.

Elsa Dutton, played by Isabel May, narrates in the background:

"Violence has always haunted this family, and followed us from the Scottish highlands to the slums of Dublin and it followed us here."

The audience also got a peek at Darren Mann, James Badge, and Michelle Randolph, who played the role of Jack Dutton, John Dutton Sr., and Elizabeth Strafford, respectively.

A Follow-Up On '1883'

1923 will be another chapter in the Yellowstone TV series and serve as a follow-up on the hit series 1883, which starred Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton and depicted their journey to Montana.

The studio released the first promotional images for the show portraying Ford, 80, and Mirren, 77, in various poses as the new characters get ready to take care of their ancestors' farm in the Yellowstone spinoff.

Ford Speaks To Vanity Fair On The Project

Ford revealed what viewers should expect to see with his character in the show and the importance of his relationship with Mirren in a Vanity Fair interview, where he described his role:

"He's the silverback, he's responsible for that branch of the family, these are two people with a very strong bond to each other who are facing really complicated circumstances."

He added that the family will have to face some tough internal and external situations throughout the limited series to keep their farm running and continue holding a good reputation in the town.

Mirren On The Project

Helen Mirren, who plays Cara Dutton in the sequel, also gave Vanity Fair an idea of how her character would fit into all of the plot and drama, saying that Cara has the ability to adapt to change.

She thinks that it's very true of women in general as they tend to be "More adaptable, more open to new ideas." The movie premieres December 18 on Paramount+.

