A Sneak Peek At The Highly Anticipated 'Yellowstone' Spinoff '1923' With Harrison Ford And Helen Mirren

Jacob and Cara Dutton lived on a family farm in Montana, where they dealt with the challenges of the early 20th century, including pandemics, historic drought, the great depression, and the end of Prohibition.
The first look teaser, which dropped on Sunday during the season 5 premiere of Yellowstone, shows the chaotic nature of the time period, including multiple battles both on the ground and on horseback.
In this particular scene, the major characters are shown in the battle. Cara appears to be injured and pointing a gun at someone while Jacob looks desperately to the side, pointing a gun off camera.
Elsa Dutton, played by Isabel May, narrates in the background:
"Violence has always haunted this family, and followed us from the Scottish highlands to the slums of Dublin and it followed us here."
The audience also got a peek at Darren Mann, James Badge, and Michelle Randolph, who played the role of Jack Dutton, John Dutton Sr., and Elizabeth Strafford, respectively.