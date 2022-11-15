Kaley Cuoco has been opening up about her first husband, Ryan Sweeting. The sitcom star hasn't made headlines alongside the tennis player since her 2013-2016 marriage to him - right now, talk is all about her pregnancy as she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey expect their first child. Kaley, who was also married to Karl Cook until splitting from him last fall, has been speaking out about an unusual setup with Ryan. In fact, it looks like things moved very quickly. Kaley featured on The Ellen Degeneres Show recently, where she dished all the deets.
Kaley Cuoco Once Moved In With An Ex The Day After Their Blind Date
Opening Up On Ryan Sweeting
Revealing that she and Ryan were first set up on a blind date, the HBO Max star shared:
"I had kind of an interesting situation over the summer, and I was kind of in a weird place and a very close mutual friend of ours said, 'Oh my god, have you met this guy Ryan?'" Kaley continued, admitting: "I was just not in a good place to meet anyone. I said, 'I'm not ready. I'm taking time away from love for a while.' I was very sad. And they said, 'You know, he's coming to town. You've got one day to meet him, have a drink, and meet him.'"
Moving Right In
The dating trajectory wasn't quite conventional as Kaley and Ryan went for dinner - and that was it, with the two then moving in together right away. Kaley said that she felt immediately that Ryan was "the one."
"I said, 'This is it, this is it,'" she continued. The former couple then got engaged and married, although it didn't last. In 2018, Kaley wed equestrian Karl Cook. That setup was a little unusual, too, with the former couple not living together until 2020, when they moved into Kaley's $12 million Hidden Hills estate. In September 2021, they announced that the marriage was over.
Splitting From Karl Cook
In a joint statement, Kaley and Karl said:
"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," adding:
"We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another."
Baby Soon!
Kaley is now all loved up with Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey. The couple's baby girl is due in 2023. Fans can't wait and Kaley's Instagram is full of bump photos!