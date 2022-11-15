Kaley Cuoco Once Moved In With An Ex The Day After Their Blind Date

Revealing that she and Ryan were first set up on a blind date, the HBO Max star shared:

"I had kind of an interesting situation over the summer, and I was kind of in a weird place and a very close mutual friend of ours said, 'Oh my god, have you met this guy Ryan?'" Kaley continued, admitting: "I was just not in a good place to meet anyone. I said, 'I'm not ready. I'm taking time away from love for a while.' I was very sad. And they said, 'You know, he's coming to town. You've got one day to meet him, have a drink, and meet him.'"