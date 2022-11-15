'Modern Family' Cast: What Have They Been Up To Since The Show Ended?

The American family television series Modern Family, created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, began airing in September 2009. Following its release, the sitcom became a hit almost instantly. The hilarious mockumentary revolves around three different interrelated types of families living in the Los Angeles area. They try to deal with their children, quirky spouses, and jobs uniquely, often falling into funny situations.

After airing for over a decade, Modern Family finally ended in 2020. For the older cast members, the series' conclusion meant they could take some much-needed time off. On the other hand, for the younger cast members, it marked the end of their very first TV show.

Two years have passed since the sitcom ended, and fans are curious about the cast members' whereabouts. Here are the details of what they have been up to.