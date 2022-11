Modern Family wrapped up production in 2020, and it came with a lot of goodbyes from some of our favorite actors, especially after we've gotten so used to seeing their faces on the screen for a long time.

Ariel Winter's character Alex was one who left viewers an emotional wreck following her exit from the show as all of the Dunphy children became grown-ups. The actress recently reflected on the last episode, including why the show had to end when it did.

Keep reading for details.