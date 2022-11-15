Shay Mitchell Turns Heads In Tight Thigh-High Slit Dress At Baby2Baby Gala

Shay opened her post with a group shot showing how much fun was had at the gala. The 35-year-old sizzled as she put her best foot forward, showcasing her strappy and slinky dress that hugged her every curve. She opted for luxury Italian designer Bottega Veneta, tagging the celebrity-adored label in her post.

The Canadian also rocked a high-heeled pair of strapped evening sandals - she tagged high-end retailer FWRD for her look. Supermodel Kendall Jenner is Creative Director at the company. The actress made sure to include her red carpet moment, too, here posting in video mode as she pouted for the cameras and showed off a sexy pink lip.