Mila Kunis joined the cast of Family Guy in its second season to voice the role of Meg Griffin and has since made an impeccable impression with the character, but this role didn't just fall into the actress's lap overnight.

Actress Lacey Chabert initially voiced the role of Meg in the first season back in 1999 but dropped it due to time conflicts with her schoolwork and her role on Party Of Five. Kunis then auditioned for the role and got a call back to meet Seth MacFarlane, who preferred her to speak slower.

Upon her return to auditions and with an improved approach to the role, Kunis was immediately hired to play Meg.