Dua Lipa Stuns In See-Through Lace Bra

Dua opened posing by black drapes and all lit up by studio lighting. The PUMA partner was posing with her arms folded across her chest while modeling a lacy and slightly feathery black bra with sheer fabric. Remaining tasteful and not showing too much chest, Dua flaunted her trim and toned abs, shoulders and arms, also rocking a fun pink manicure.

Dua posed with her luscious dark locks worn down and waving down her back. The Levitating hitmaker also sported a full face of makeup, complete with funky sparkling eye shadow. Small gold hoop earrings added an extra flourish.