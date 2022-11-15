Dua Lipa has now gained over two million likes for stunning in a sheer bra, as she proves that the 2022 see-through trend is going strong. The pop star has been making headlines this week for denying that she'll be performing at the Qatar World Cup. There was no talk of politics on her Instagram yesterday, though, as a fresh post delighted fans. Dua sizzled as she shared a classy underwear shot, one opening a gallery of images and even gaining celebrity attention. Supermodel and fellow Versace ambassador Emily Ratajkowski was quick to like the photo.
Dua Lipa Stuns In See-Through Lace Bra
Stunning In Black Bra
Dua opened posing by black drapes and all lit up by studio lighting. The PUMA partner was posing with her arms folded across her chest while modeling a lacy and slightly feathery black bra with sheer fabric. Remaining tasteful and not showing too much chest, Dua flaunted her trim and toned abs, shoulders and arms, also rocking a fun pink manicure.
Dua posed with her luscious dark locks worn down and waving down her back. The Levitating hitmaker also sported a full face of makeup, complete with funky sparkling eye shadow. Small gold hoop earrings added an extra flourish.
Backstage Moment
Upping the ante with a swipe right, Dua faced the camera to show off her look as she further drew attention to her figure. Here, she showed off a pair of black sweatpants. In a caption, the star wrote: "Backstage bb." A heart was left by Evian Water, possibly suggesting that something's up deal-wise.
Since her lingerie post, Dua has updated her feed to show off more stage action. She is currently on the Australian leg of her Future Nostalgia tour, one that's been going on for most of this year. Dua is also continuing her promotional work as she represents brands including Versace and YSL's fragrance.
Fronting Versace
In 2021, Dua was unveiled as an ambassador for luxury Italian label Versace.
"I'm so thrilled to be working with the iconic house of Versace," she stated. "Getting to work so closely with Donatella and bonding over our shared love of fashion has been surreal. Her partnership throughout this process has been an unforgettable experience. The images we've created together are even better than I could have imagined, we're so excited to share them with you all!"
Sky's The Limit
Dua Lipa has now hit beyond superstar status. Her Instagram is followed by over 87 million accounts. For more, give her account a follow.