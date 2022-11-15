All You Need To Know About 'Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas' Holiday Special Film Featuring Miley Cyrus

We love nothing more than when two stars link up to give us a memorable performance. This time, Dolly Parton and her goddaughter Miley Cyrus are pairing up to bring fans a two-hour holiday special film airing in December on NBC. We will also be gifted with a duet between her and Cyrus on her album A Holly Dolly Christmas.

The project will feature musical guests like Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Zach Williams, and Billy Ray Cyrus. While we wait for this epic movie, Let's take you through some important details.

Getting Ready To Debut

The two-hour special will air on Thursday, December 1 at 8 pm on NBC with a few musical guests and will include a pair of Parton's iconic songs 9 to 5 and I Will Always Love You, as well as a new holiday jam.

The film is described as a modern-day movie musical. Throughout the movie's production, Parton finds herself taking a personal journey into her past, guided by the magical appearance of her Three Wise Mountain Men.

"It portrays the frenetic backstage story and exciting on-camera results of Dolly's desire to uplift an exhausted world's spirit by sharing the unique mountain magic she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas."

It Takes A Village

The film was written and executive produced by David Rambo, Sam Haskell, Hudson Hickman and Dolly Parton, while Joe Lazarov directed and executive produced. Billy Levin and Steve Summers also serve as producers.

Award-winning choreographer Kathryn Burns crafted the musical numbers with assistant Choreographer David Hull.

Cameos from Tom Everett Scott, Angel Parker, Ana Gaesteyer, Mary Lane Haskell, Rhoda Griffis, Brendan Bradley, and Steve Summers are also expected in the production.

Not Competing With Mariah For Queen Of Christmas

In the December issue of Better Homes & Garden, Parton has revealed that she's not the queen of Christmas ahead of her new NBC Christmas special. In her words:

"I'm not going to compete with Mariah, I love her, You think of Christmas, you think of Mariah. I'm happy to be second in line to her."

The star appears on BHG's first-ever digital issue cover, and the print edition revealed her family's annual ritual during the holiday season. "It's got flames and everything. I get in my Santa suit, and I got my Santa bags with their presents in them. And I come down the chimney."

Mariah Has No Bad Blood

Carey responded and squashed any rumors of beef by tweeting

"Dolly, let's settle this one- You are the Queen of Everything! The Queen of the World, The Queen of Christmas, The Queen of Mine! Love You."

Parton responded with "I will always love you" and a red heart emoji, with fans suggesting that they even do a song together as Parton had bottles of Carey's fragrances in her tour bus.

