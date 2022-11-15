We love nothing more than when two stars link up to give us a memorable performance. This time, Dolly Parton and her goddaughter Miley Cyrus are pairing up to bring fans a two-hour holiday special film airing in December on NBC. We will also be gifted with a duet between her and Cyrus on her album A Holly Dolly Christmas.

The project will feature musical guests like Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Zach Williams, and Billy Ray Cyrus. While we wait for this epic movie, Let's take you through some important details.

Keep reading!