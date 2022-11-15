'Bones and All' Milan Premiere Was Shut Down After Massive Crowd Of Timothée Chalamet Fans Show Up

At 26, American actor Timotheé Chalamet has achieved some significant milestones in his career. Throughout his time in the entertainment industry, the Hollywood star has featured in several productions and received various accolades. Such recognitions include nominations for an Academy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and three BAFTA Film Awards.

Considering how much impact Timotheé has had on the movie industry despite being young, it is not surprising that he has garnered a huge fanbase in various parts of the world. Recently, hundreds of those supporters stormed his Bones and All movie premiere in Milan, causing safety concerns, and eventually resulting in the event being shut down. Here are the details.

What To Know About 'Bones and All'

Bones and All is a coming-of-age romantic cannibal road film directed by Luca Guadagnino and based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis. The movie tells how love blossoms between a young woman on the margins of society and a disenfranchised drifter as they embark on a 3,000-mile odyssey through the backroads of America.

However, despite their best efforts, all roads return to their terrifying pasts and a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their differences. Besides Timotheé, who plays a major role in the film, viewers will see other talented movie stars like Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, and many others.

Inside The 'Bones and All' World Premiere

On September 2, 2022, Bones and All had its world premiere in Italy at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, where it won the Silver Lion for Best Direction. As expected, the movie stars' fans stormed the red carpet to get a glimpse of their favorites, and Timotheé's supporters were no exception. Pictures and videos from the event captured the actor on the red carpet, giving autographs and taking photos with his adoring fans.

Details Of 'Bones and All' Milan Premiere

Over a month after the world premiere, the Bones and All Milan premiere was set to take place on November 12, 2022. However, while many thought the event would go as smoothly as it did in September, this was not the case. In a Twitter video shared by Variety, Timotheé's fans showed up in force at Milan's Space Cinema Odeon, hoping to get a glimpse of the actor.

However, at some point, the increasing number of supporters on the red carpet called for safety concerns. With fears about controlling the huge crowd, local authorities were forced to shut down the red carpet at the event. As a result, Timotheé could not take photos and give autographs to his fans.

What Happened On The Inside?

Although the red carpet was halted, the film screening continued, however several press members were locked out and photos of those in attendance were taken inside the venue.

Nevertheless, Timotheé and his colleagues still found a way to make the crowd happy. In another video shared on Variety's Twitter page, the stars waved to the overly enthusiastic fans from a balcony, causing them to erupt with joy.

Meanwhile, Bones and All will hit selected theaters on November 18, 2022, and then worldwide on November 23.

