'Bones and All' Milan Premiere Was Shut Down After Massive Crowd Of Timothée Chalamet Fans Show Up

At 26, American actor Timotheé Chalamet has achieved some significant milestones in his career. Throughout his time in the entertainment industry, the Hollywood star has featured in several productions and received various accolades. Such recognitions include nominations for an Academy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and three BAFTA Film Awards.

Considering how much impact Timotheé has had on the movie industry despite being young, it is not surprising that he has garnered a huge fanbase in various parts of the world. Recently, hundreds of those supporters stormed his Bones and All movie premiere in Milan, causing safety concerns, and eventually resulting in the event being shut down. Here are the details.