Miley Cyrus adds funky to her fashion and does it effortlessly. Not many people can pull her quirky, edgy look off - a twist that has kept her on the roll call of high fashion since her breakout in Hannah Montana. Her Instagram provides a lookbook of the style that is Miley, and we can't get enough.

The star was recently spotted donning a see-through tank top and sweatpants with an interesting statement in front, and we love this easy look.

Keep reading for all the details.