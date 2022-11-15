The 42-year-old actress recently spoke about her new film, The Almond and The Seahorse, sharing that there was a connection between the role she played and her own fertility journey. Wilson plays Sarah, a devout wife trying to assist her husband to recover from a brain injury.

The star explained her character's motivation to People, which is her strong desire for a baby and the decision to stay with her husband. The theme of the strong yearning for a child resonated with the actress. During the filming, Wilson was in the middle of planning her own family, and she was able to connect with her character's deepest desires.