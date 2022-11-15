Australian actress Rebel Wilson recently opened up about the connection between her life and her movie, getting candid and sharing her experiences with weight loss and fertility with her fans.
Rebel Wilson Gets Candid About Weight Loss, Fertility, And How It All Connected To Her New Movie 'The Almond And The Seahorse'
The Latest
Emily Ratajkowski And Pete Davidson Spark Dating Rumors - But They Apparently Wanted To 'Fly Under the Radar'
The Connection Between Wilson's Life And Her New Movie
The 42-year-old actress recently spoke about her new film, The Almond and The Seahorse, sharing that there was a connection between the role she played and her own fertility journey. Wilson plays Sarah, a devout wife trying to assist her husband to recover from a brain injury.
The star explained her character's motivation to People, which is her strong desire for a baby and the decision to stay with her husband. The theme of the strong yearning for a child resonated with the actress. During the filming, Wilson was in the middle of planning her own family, and she was able to connect with her character's deepest desires.
Wilson Shares Shocking News About Her Fertility
Rebel recently welcomed her daughter via surrogate, and has revealed the difficulties that came with becoming a mom. She also revealed the terrible news she was given about her fertility during filming. The actress shared that she was told that all her harvested eggs did not survive thawing. That was only the beginning.
The Pizza actress had to lose a lot of weight and go through three surgeries. At that point, there were no viable embryos, which was "devastating." The actress's desire to be a mother did not waver, and she was able to put all her emotions into her role to portray the way her character felt.
Joyous Announcement As Wilson Welcomes First Baby
Wilson shared the exciting news of the birth of her first baby on Instagram on November 7th. The Senior Year star proudly announced the arrival of her daughter, Royce Lillian. Wilson included the love she feels towards her daughter in the heartfelt caption. "She's a beautiful miracle!" the actress added.
The Pitch Perfect alum also expressed her gratitude to those who were involved, adding a special appreciation dedicated to the surrogate for helping her start her family. The actress also gave a shout-out to other moms and expressed her pride to be among them.
Wilson made her romantic relationship with Ramona Agruma public on June 9 on Instagram. An insider revealed the couple is in a serious and happy relationship.
Getting Candid About Weight Loss
During an interview with People in May, the actress talked about her 2020 "year of health". She stated that the decision to lose weight was because of her strong desire to become a mother. Wilson visited her fertility doctor in 2019, who advised her that if she lost weight, there would be a better chance of harvesting and freezing her eggs.
Putting her future children's needs first, the actress was inspired to become healthier. Although she had polycystic ovarian syndrome, which can can cause hormonal imbalances and weight gain, Wilson lost 80 lbs. The actress also shared she only started thinking about fertility at age 39 and is grateful for the technology available.