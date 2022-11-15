Jennifer Aniston Shares Emotional Tribute To Father And Actor John Aniston Who Passed Away At 89

The Friends alum shared a series of snapshots on her page displaying some of her precious moments with the late US Navy veteran. The photos were a heart-melting progression of their relationship as father and daughter. The first snap showed a black-and-white image of John in his heydays holding an infant Jennifer in his arms. The next slide showed the father-daughter duo posing for the camera while Jennifer looked not to be older than seven or eight years old.

In the following slides, Jennifer presented more recent photos of her and John enjoying family moments. The award-winning actress started off her emotional caption by describing her father as 'Sweet Papa'. Jennifer relayed that her late dad was "one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew". She shared her farewell writing:

"I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I'll love you till the end of time💔⁣"

The We're The Millers actress concluded by asking her dad not to "forget to visit."