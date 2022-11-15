Jennifer Aniston Shares Emotional Tribute To Father And Actor John Aniston Who Passed Away At 89

Soap star and dad to TV icon Jennifer Aniston, John Aniston, has passed on. Jennifer shared a solemn announcement on Instagram informing the world of her dad's death while penning a touching tribute. The actor, who passed away at 89, was best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis in the classic daytime TV drama Days of Our Lives.
Jennifer Aniston Bids Farewell To Her Beloved Dad
The Friends alum shared a series of snapshots on her page displaying some of her precious moments with the late US Navy veteran. The photos were a heart-melting progression of their relationship as father and daughter. The first snap showed a black-and-white image of John in his heydays holding an infant Jennifer in his arms. The next slide showed the father-daughter duo posing for the camera while Jennifer looked not to be older than seven or eight years old.
In the following slides, Jennifer presented more recent photos of her and John enjoying family moments. The award-winning actress started off her emotional caption by describing her father as 'Sweet Papa'. Jennifer relayed that her late dad was "one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew". She shared her farewell writing:
"I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I'll love you till the end of time💔"
The We're The Millers actress concluded by asking her dad not to "forget to visit."
Hollywood Pays Its Tribute
With over sixty thousand comments, fans expressed their emotions about the news, while sharing their condolences and wishing the actress strength. Many celebrities also filed to the comment section to reach out to the star. Celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, Kaley Cuoco, Lily Collins, Lisa Kudrow, Sarah Hyland, Octavia Spencer, Ron Lowe, and Reese Witherspoon all displayed their love for Jennifer.
John, who stepped into his role as Victor Kiriakis back in 1985, also received a tribute from the TV franchise. The showrunners of the long-running soap opera confirmed his passing, noting that he was a beloved and legendary cast member. The franchise referred to the late actor as "one of the best, kind, smart, witty and incredibly talented" actors. He was referred to as an icon and "a pillar of strength for the Days of Our Lives community."
John Recently Recorded A Career Achievement
During the recent Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony, the TV legend was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his long-spanning role on the show. While John could not be physically present, his daughter virtually made his award acceptance speech while celebrating his exceptional career.
The 53-year-old highlighted her father's achievements in Hollywood as well as the meaningful relationships he formed in the industry.
A Look at John's Life
John Aniston was born a native of Greece, on the Island of Crete. At the age of two, his family moved to America to start a better life. As a young adult, John began his career in Hollywood in 1962, and remained in the spotlight for an impressive sixty years. He was active until the time of his death in 2022. Some of John's acting credits include Gilmore Girls, Mad Men, Journeyman, American Dreams, My Big Fat Greek Life, and Star Trek: Voyager among others.