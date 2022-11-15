Dua Lipa Sizzles In See-Through Crochet Cover Up And Bikini Bottoms

Dua Lipa has now gained over 3 million likes for flaunting her figure in an unusual and revealing bikini look. The "Levitating" singer has largely been making headlines for heading to New Zealand as part of her 2022 Future Nostalgia tour, although this post definitely wasn't sharing stage action. Dua posted last weekend and in a skimpy bikini and crochet getup, one flying the flag for her off-beat sense of style and definitely getting likes in the comments. Dua did mention that she was "down undaaa," also referring to her swimwear in her caption.
Wows In Pink Bikini And Crochet Look
Dua opened her gallery all body-od-ody. The 27-year-old made instant headlines for her outfit, one coming as a pink bikini that was a thong. She paired her swimwear with a crochet and sheer fishnet dress in pink, one clinging to her every curve and also showing off her toned abs.
The PUMA partner added in matching crochet opera gloves rising to her elbows, also going Patrick Starr with nipple pasties. Dua then shared a semi-profile view that showcased her pert and yoga-honed rear, although the finish was classy. "Down undaaaa in bikini bottom," she wrote, adding a string of star emoji.
Denying Qatar Rumors
Dua's tour has been high-profile, but the star has also made headlines of late for denying that she's set to perform in Qatar. Rumors had been flying around that the British pop star would be live at the Qatar World Cup - Dua was quick to post an Instagram story setting the record straight.
"There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar. I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform,"
she wrote, adding: "I will be cheering England on from afar... One love, Dua."
Hitting Up Australia
After her New Zealand success, Dua made the most of her location to perform in Australia.
"Night 2 in Melbourne!!!! ENERGY 🦋⚡️🦋⚡️ 12.11.2022 ~ Show 91 #TheFutureNostalgiaTour ~ shot by @elizabethmiiiranda," she captioned a photo gallery recently.
Biggest Year Yet As Celeb Following Grows
Dua has enjoyed a massive uptick in popularity this year, and her IG following is reflecting it. Over 87 million now follow her, including celebrities. Stars following her account include singers Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande, Netflix star Bella Thorne, Grammy winner Christina Aguilera, plus supermodel Hailey Bieber.