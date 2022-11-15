Dua Lipa Sizzles In See-Through Crochet Cover Up And Bikini Bottoms

Dua opened her gallery all body-od-ody. The 27-year-old made instant headlines for her outfit, one coming as a pink bikini that was a thong. She paired her swimwear with a crochet and sheer fishnet dress in pink, one clinging to her every curve and also showing off her toned abs.

The PUMA partner added in matching crochet opera gloves rising to her elbows, also going Patrick Starr with nipple pasties. Dua then shared a semi-profile view that showcased her pert and yoga-honed rear, although the finish was classy. "Down undaaaa in bikini bottom," she wrote, adding a string of star emoji.