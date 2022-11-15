Carmen Electra, 50, Turns Up The Heat In A White Bikini

Carmen Electra
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Geri Green

Carmen Electra is looking white hot as she poses in a new Instagram share. The 50-year-old actress and model, born Tara Leigh Patrick, thrilled her 1 million+ followers to kick off the week, posting a figure-flaunting look and slipping back into her signature swimwear. The Ohio-born star wowed fans as she drew attention to her curves, posting in what looked like a throwback - fans don't seem to care, though. The Baywatch bombshell turned up the heat as she posed from a car. She even wore fun white socks while flaunting her assets. Fans have left Carmen over 17,000 likes.

The Latest

Demi Rose Puts On A Busty Display In Black Bustier

Dua Lipa Sizzles In See-Through Crochet Cover Up And Bikini Bottoms

Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Amazing Physique On Stage

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Shows Off Her Natural Glow In A Robe

Julia Garner Is Stunning In Shorts At Event For 'Ozark'

Sizzling In White Bikini Look

Carmen Electra
Shutterstock | 673594

The photo showed Carmen all mean gaze as she flaunted her icy blue peepers. The star was kneeling from a worn-looking blue car and popping against the colors as she rocked a plunging white bikini top complete with a blue trim. Going very low-cut, Carmen also wore blue briefs with a cute print on them. While the feel was girly, the finish was sexy as Carmen also rocked bombshell curls worn down, plus a frosted lip. She added in giant silver hoop earrings that reality star Khloe Kardashian would likely approve of.

In a caption, Carmen wrote: "Let’s get through this week together! 😘🤍 #happymonday #mondaymotivation #goodmorning #monday."

Entertainment

Gal Gadot Stuns In See-Through White Top

By Geri Green

Plenty More Bikini Action

Carmen Electra
Shutterstock | 564025

Carmen's post comes hot on the heels of more bikini action. Last weekend, the stunner posed straddling a chair while in a white bikini look as she flaunted her fit and curvy figure. Here, she used her post to promote her presence on adult platform OnlyFans. Carmen made major headlines for signing up to the site earlier this year, calling the decision a "no brainer," per her reveal to People.

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wows In Red Swimsuit

Kaley Cuoco Says 'Boop' As She Sunbathes In A Bikini Top

Remembering 'Baywatch' Audition

Carmen Electra
Shutterstock | 64736

Carmen starred on Baywatch from 1997-1998, then returning for the 2003 movie.

“I walked in, I knew I was going to read dialogue, so I had my scene ready. David Hasselhoff was in the room with the producers,” she recalled of her audition.

“The reading went well. After that they said, okay, here’s a red bathing suit. Go try it on and come back into the room. And to be honest with you, I had no idea, because I was wearing like leggings when I went to the audition. And I didn’t shave my legs that morning. I had no idea. I’m like, oh my God, I’m so embarrassed!”

Fans Love Her

Carmen Electra
Shutterstock | 673594

Carmen actually boasts more IG followers than fellow Baywatch bombshell Pamela Anderson. For more, give her account a follow.

Read Next

Must Read

Sarah Hyland Goes On Bachelorette Trip With Bestie/Bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens

Ariana Grande And Liz Gillies Share more Hilarious Videos Of Their 'Best In Show' Recreation

World Health Organization Is 'Corrupt' And 'Controlled By The Chinese Communist Party,' Author Says

'Grimes' Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy For Calling Out Elon Musk Over Child Support

Kate Beckinsale Shows Pete Davidson Support Amid Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.