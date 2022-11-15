Carmen Electra is looking white hot as she poses in a new Instagram share. The 50-year-old actress and model, born Tara Leigh Patrick, thrilled her 1 million+ followers to kick off the week, posting a figure-flaunting look and slipping back into her signature swimwear. The Ohio-born star wowed fans as she drew attention to her curves, posting in what looked like a throwback - fans don't seem to care, though. The Baywatch bombshell turned up the heat as she posed from a car. She even wore fun white socks while flaunting her assets. Fans have left Carmen over 17,000 likes.
Carmen Electra, 50, Turns Up The Heat In A White Bikini
Sizzling In White Bikini Look
The photo showed Carmen all mean gaze as she flaunted her icy blue peepers. The star was kneeling from a worn-looking blue car and popping against the colors as she rocked a plunging white bikini top complete with a blue trim. Going very low-cut, Carmen also wore blue briefs with a cute print on them. While the feel was girly, the finish was sexy as Carmen also rocked bombshell curls worn down, plus a frosted lip. She added in giant silver hoop earrings that reality star Khloe Kardashian would likely approve of.
In a caption, Carmen wrote: "Let’s get through this week together! 😘🤍 #happymonday #mondaymotivation #goodmorning #monday."
Plenty More Bikini Action
Carmen's post comes hot on the heels of more bikini action. Last weekend, the stunner posed straddling a chair while in a white bikini look as she flaunted her fit and curvy figure. Here, she used her post to promote her presence on adult platform OnlyFans. Carmen made major headlines for signing up to the site earlier this year, calling the decision a "no brainer," per her reveal to People.
Remembering 'Baywatch' Audition
Carmen starred on Baywatch from 1997-1998, then returning for the 2003 movie.
“I walked in, I knew I was going to read dialogue, so I had my scene ready. David Hasselhoff was in the room with the producers,” she recalled of her audition.
“The reading went well. After that they said, okay, here’s a red bathing suit. Go try it on and come back into the room. And to be honest with you, I had no idea, because I was wearing like leggings when I went to the audition. And I didn’t shave my legs that morning. I had no idea. I’m like, oh my God, I’m so embarrassed!”
Fans Love Her
Carmen actually boasts more IG followers than fellow Baywatch bombshell Pamela Anderson.