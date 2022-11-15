Carmen Electra, 50, Turns Up The Heat In A White Bikini

The photo showed Carmen all mean gaze as she flaunted her icy blue peepers. The star was kneeling from a worn-looking blue car and popping against the colors as she rocked a plunging white bikini top complete with a blue trim. Going very low-cut, Carmen also wore blue briefs with a cute print on them. While the feel was girly, the finish was sexy as Carmen also rocked bombshell curls worn down, plus a frosted lip. She added in giant silver hoop earrings that reality star Khloe Kardashian would likely approve of.

In a caption, Carmen wrote: "Let’s get through this week together! 😘🤍 #happymonday #mondaymotivation #goodmorning #monday."