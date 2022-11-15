Jennifer Aniston, 53, Shows Off Her Natural Glow In A Robe

If you are a fan of Jennifer Aniston, you already know she's big on hair. Out of her love of maintaining a good hair day, she launched her hair product LolaVie, and since its release, the 53-year-old has gotten creative in more ways than one, enlightening fans on how to get the best from their locks. Jen has been opening up to her longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan about some of the tricks behind her recognizable look. You should follow them to stay updated on healthy hair tips.

Keep reading to find out more.