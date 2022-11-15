Jennifer Aniston, 53, Shows Off Her Natural Glow In A Robe

Close-up shot of Jennifer Aniston
If you are a fan of Jennifer Aniston, you already know she's big on hair. Out of her love of maintaining a good hair day, she launched her hair product LolaVie, and since its release, the 53-year-old has gotten creative in more ways than one, enlightening fans on how to get the best from their locks. Jen has been opening up to her longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan about some of the tricks behind her recognizable look. You should follow them to stay updated on healthy hair tips.

Keep reading to find out more.

Flaunting Her Radiant Skin

Jennifer Aniston stuns at vanity fair event
Jennifer thrilled fans with a little transition video and all we can say is wow, as Jennifer looks breathtaking in a black robe while giving a hint of her radiant skin. The actress is in the brief clip standing in the bathroom in a robe with her hair split down the middle and golden waves surrounding her face. She shows how to apply a small amount of LolaVie's Lightweight Hair Oil to her palms, run her fingers through sections of her hair, and compress her waves into position. She achieves the beachy style I spend hours attempting to duplicate with various hot gadgets and salt sprays by rubbing a few drops between her hands and massaging through her ends section by section. She tosses down a black dress toward the end of the video, looking polished and prepared to rule the day!

Reactions From Fans

Jennifer Aniston in a black leather dress
Fans and friends can't get over the actress's beauty as they compliment her comments. Some of these include;

“You are the most natural stunning goddess ⭐️,” Jenna Dewan commented. “Beautiful with curls. ❤️” another added. “The best hair products of all time,” someone else wrote. “You’re stunning,” Rita Ora added

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wows In Red Swimsuit

Kaley Cuoco Says 'Boop' As She Sunbathes In A Bikini Top

Lowering Her High Standards

Jennifer Aniston in a blazer
According to rumors, Jennifer Aniston is looking for a man to date but has absurdly high expectations. The former star of Friends has a long history of well-known relationships. Brad Pitt and the actress were married from 2000 to 2005. After their relationship ended, there were rumors that the Fight Club actor had cheated on Jen with Angelina Jolie.

Later, the host of The Morning Show wed Justin Theroux; their union lasted from 2015 to 2017. Despite having a short marriage, they still share a close friendship. She and Pitt are rumored to be good pals as well. Back to the topic, there are numerous rumors that Jennifer Aniston is prepared to date once more and is searching for "the ideal guy" with whom to date and eventually get married.

Jennifer Gets Candid About Her IVF Journey

Jennifer Aniston strikes a pose in a black dress
Jennifer Aniston feels glad after discussing her past difficulties, such as her fight with infertility and her IVF journey, in the most recent interview.

The former cast member of Friends said she is  "really happy right now" after she slammed the "lies" that she only "cared" about her career and that she and Brad Pit split up because she wouldn't "give him a kid." In her interview with Allure, Aniston said,

“I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road. All the years and years and years of speculation… It was hard.”

