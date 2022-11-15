Demi Rose Puts On A Busty Display In Black Bustier

Demi Rose is stunning as she flaunts her famous curves in a gorgeous new photo. The British model, 27, delighted her Instagram followers with a fresh snap this week, posting as she continues to make headlines for her every share and definitely showing off her assets. Looking pared-down compared to recent glam shoots, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador looked a picture as she went for a tight black look, and fans have left her over 116,000 likes. Demi posted to kick off the week while in a plunging bustier. She also used her post to mark her presence far from her Ibiza, Spain home - she's in L.A.

Stuns In Plunging Black Look

Posting for her 19.8 million followers, Demi sent out a soft smile while going low-key. She posed amid a doorway and backed by yellow walls.

Popping against the backdrop as she showcased her assets, Demi modeled a strappy and skintight black bustier that mogul Kim Kardashian would likely approve of. Going braless and showing off her tiny waist, Demi gazed ahead as she flaunted a catwing eyeliner. She also rocked a warming face of makeup with plenty of pink blush. Rocking her recent redheaded look, Demi opted for a fiery-haired finish as she wrote: "Pixie."

Plenty Of Travels

Demi had made early pandemic headlines for complaining about being stuck at home and with nowhere to go. In 2022, and as lockdown restrictions lift, the star has enjoyed travels to the Caribbean, Coachella in California, France, plus Costa Rica. The latter came this fall as Demi made headlines for bathing topless and in only white bikini bottoms from a river.

Pandemic Complaints

In 2020, Rose made headlines for addressing her followers from her then-London base.

"All I have with me is crochet stuff and bikinis. I'm sick of wearing all the other stuff that I bought that is loungey. What is your bet that this will be over in June, July, August... What do you think, like never?"

she said in April of that year. Venting, she added:

"Corona really f**ed us up, really majorly f**ked us up. I hope you're all staying safe and me... I am meditating, I'm trying to read a lot of books. Me and Teddy are really bored. I really want corona to f**k off, honestly."

Living Her Best Life

Demi has since signed with PLT after switching from rival brand Fashion Nova. She's also raking it in from joining adult platform OnlyFans.

