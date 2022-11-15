Demi Rose Puts On A Busty Display In Black Bustier

Demi Rose is stunning as she flaunts her famous curves in a gorgeous new photo. The British model, 27, delighted her Instagram followers with a fresh snap this week, posting as she continues to make headlines for her every share and definitely showing off her assets. Looking pared-down compared to recent glam shoots, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador looked a picture as she went for a tight black look, and fans have left her over 116,000 likes. Demi posted to kick off the week while in a plunging bustier. She also used her post to mark her presence far from her Ibiza, Spain home - she's in L.A.