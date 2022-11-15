Kate Hudson Flashes Major Cleavage In Plunging Dress

Closeup of Kate Hudson with long wavy hair
Shutterstock | 1296406

Entertainment
Fatima Araos

Kate Hudson’s press tour for her Netflix movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, has been one sultry look after another. On Monday, she took to Instagram to flaunt yet another jaw-dropping outfit as she promoted the film in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old actress uploaded a multi-photo carousel showing off different angles of her look because, well, one isn’t enough if it’s as fabulous as this, of course. It goes without saying that she looked flawless from head to toe but go see for yourself below.

The Latest

NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Injury

'Laguna Beach' Reunion: Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, And Stephen Colletti Finally Set The Record Straight About Their Infamous Love Triangle

Powerful Quotes From 'Yellowstone' That Show Why The Show Is So Popular

HBO Potentially Exploring New 'Harry Potter' Series

Parent Wonders If It's The Right Decision To Refuse Paying For Adult Daughter's Plane Ticket On Family Vacation

Another Sexy Look For 'Glass Onion' Press Tour

Kate Hudson wearing pink one-shoulder dress and long wavy hair
Shutterstock | 842245

Hudson’s carousel post – simply captioned, “🤎 @knivesout #glassonion #press #netflix” – begins with a blurry, extreme closeup. Next is a mid-shot of the gorgeous star showing the upper half of the outfit. The summery brown dress features thin shoulder straps, a low neckline, and a lace-up front that she opted to leaved undone, exposing an eye-popping amount of cleavage.

The third photo is another closeup of the actress staring straight at the camera with a serious expression. She’s wearing her blonde tresses in a slicked-back ponytail, courtesy of her go-to hairstylist Peter Lux. As for her beauty look, makeup artist Tonya Brewer gave her a smoky eye in neutral tones along with a glossy pink lip.

Entertainment

'Didn't Tell Anyone': Kaley Cuoco Reveals The Absolute Worst Thing She's Done While Filming 'The Big Bang Theory'

By Geri Green

Cleavage-Baring Dress

Kate Hudson posing in frilly green dress
Shutterstock | 673594

In the next slide, the Bride Wars star strikes a dramatic pose, glancing up at the ceiling with her long ponytail dangling behind her. And finally, the full outfit reveal in the succeeding photos. The lace-up dress flows past her ankles and boasts a fitted silhouette showing off her perfectly toned figure. Nobody rocks body-con maxis quite like Kate Hudson!

This New Netflix Series Got A Rare Perfect Score On Rotten Tomatoes

Shania Twain Claims Her Dinner With Oprah Winfrey 'Went Sour' Over This Sensitive Topic

Gold Accessories

Closeup of Kate Hudson with long wavy hair
Shutterstock | 673594

The dress is from Altuzarra’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, picked out for Hudson by her stylist Sophie Lopez. For a bit of sparkle to the look, she accessorized with jewels by Ana Khouri, including a pair of gold earrings and some matching rings. In the last slide, the beautiful actress strikes a coquettish pose while sitting on the sofa.

The Outfit Is A Hit!

Kate Hudson wearing one-shoulder dress and romantic updo
Shutterstock | 696262

Unsurprisingly, the post has gathered a huge amount of likes just a few hours after going live. Heart eyes and fire emojis can be seen all over the comments section, where celebs like Ariana DeBose and Sara Foster have left admiring messages. “You are everything Queen!” DeBose wrote while Foster chimed in, “Damn.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the sequel to the 2019 hit Knives Out and is set to be released on Netflix on November 23.

Read Next

Must Read

Sarah Hyland Stuns In Barely-There Bikini

Kate Beckinsale Puts ‘The Fun’ Between Her Legs

Gal Gadot Stuns In See-Through White Top

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wows In Red Swimsuit

Jenna Dewan Shows Major Cleavage In Thigh-High Slit Dress At Baby2Baby Gala

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.