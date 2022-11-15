Kate Hudson Flashes Major Cleavage In Plunging Dress

Kate Hudson’s press tour for her Netflix movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, has been one sultry look after another. On Monday, she took to Instagram to flaunt yet another jaw-dropping outfit as she promoted the film in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old actress uploaded a multi-photo carousel showing off different angles of her look because, well, one isn’t enough if it’s as fabulous as this, of course. It goes without saying that she looked flawless from head to toe but go see for yourself below.