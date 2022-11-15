Julia Garner Is Stunning In Shorts At Event For 'Ozark'

Nobody we know hasn't been enthralled by Netflix's Inventing Anna this year, the Shonda Rhimes miniseries based on Anna Sorokin's true story. In 2019, the mysterious person who subsequently appeared in court and was found guilty of grand larceny and theft of services was brilliantly portrayed by Ozark actor Julia Garner. Julia created Delvey in such a way that her performance was recognized with two Emmy Awards. Her most recent outing, though, has people talking because she stunned in an all-black costume at an Ozark-related event over the weekend.

