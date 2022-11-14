Jenna Dewan put on a show-stopping display while gracing the red carpet at last weekend's Baby2Baby Gala. The 41-year-old actress, dancer, and reality star sizzled as she rocked a retro plunging white dress, showing off both her assets and her legs. Jenna made immediate headlines for her glamorous look. The Dancing With the Stars alum attended the star-studded night with fiancé Steve Kazee, 47. Jenna made sure that her toned figure was the center of attention that night, although fashionistas were quickly lapping up the style that low-key shouted out bombshell Marilyn Monroe.
Jenna Dewan Shows Major Cleavage In Thigh-High Slit Dress At Baby2Baby Gala
Stuns In Plunging White Dress
Photos showed Jenna in a crystal-covered, sleeveless white dress with a slinky and figure-hugging finish. The Step Up star put her famous toned legs on show as the dress boasted a sexy thigh-high slit. She also didn't deprive her male fans of a little cleavage via the dress's push-up design. Jenna added strappy gold high heels and fine jewelry to glitz up the look, while softening it with a sleek hairstyle and natural makeup.
Dewan went for a matte and bronzer-rich look while also rocking a dark, nude lip. She wore her dark brown locks down and wavy with a center part.
Sharing 'Before' Moments
Jenna marked her attendance at the Gala on Instagram.
"BABY2BABY. Some fun before the most fun night for the most amazing charity 😇Always blown away by the work you do @baby2baby and I’m honored to be one of your angels and to have witnessed your magic first hand for years. You change the lives of families everywhere daily and now will be able to help even more 🤍," she wrote. Over 30,000 likes have been left. Also dropping a like was talk show host Kelly Ripa.
A Video Treat, Too!
Jenna also shared her look in video mode. Here, she urged fans to donate to a worthy cause.
"Such an incredible night at the @Baby2baby Gala presented by @paulmitchell! 💖 Please join me in supporting my favorite nonprofit doing such important work for children across the country. Just $10 provides 100 diapers. Donate in the link attached now," she wrote.
Celebs Galore
The Gala was a major headline-maker on Monday. Stars attending included Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, Jessica Alba, Miranda Kerr, and Alexandra Daddario. Jenna is getting the thumbs-up for that style - well-earned! For more from Jenna and to see what she posts next, check out her Instagram.