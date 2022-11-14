Jenna Dewan Shows Major Cleavage In Thigh-High Slit Dress At Baby2Baby Gala

Photos showed Jenna in a crystal-covered, sleeveless white dress with a slinky and figure-hugging finish. The Step Up star put her famous toned legs on show as the dress boasted a sexy thigh-high slit. She also didn't deprive her male fans of a little cleavage via the dress's push-up design. Jenna added strappy gold high heels and fine jewelry to glitz up the look, while softening it with a sleek hairstyle and natural makeup.

Dewan went for a matte and bronzer-rich look while also rocking a dark, nude lip. She wore her dark brown locks down and wavy with a center part.