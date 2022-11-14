Despite the challenging circumstances, Tim McGraw and other cast members are already missing their time on the Yellowstone prequel 1883 set. During the promotion of the Paramount+ western on a panel at Deadline's Contenders TV event, Tim and some other cast members discussed the lack of sleep and other inconveniences they experienced while filming the series. Keep scrolling for more details.
'1883' Cast Reveal Harsh Conditions, Lack Of Showers And Sleep During Filming
Tim Discusses The Hardship On '1883' Set
Tim, who played James Dutton, spoke about some challenges he faced while filming the series. He confirmed the severe lack of sleep, the extreme weather conditions, and the lack of showers. In his explanation, he added that a musician "doesn't see a lot of sunrises."
However, he admitted that he had seen enough following his time on the 1883 set. He got up before 3:00 am every day to complete his daily workout because he had a call time of about 4:00 am. Tim also recalled telling his wife and co-star Faith Hill that they ceased being bosses when they signed the movie contract. He concluded by saying, "it was hard work."
Faith Hill Notes The Cast's Commitment
In addition to Tim's remarks, Faith, who played Margaret Dutton, spoke on the dedication each cast member showed to the production. She even stated that no single person who worked on the set would say something different from what she said.
"We were so committed and believed in the story so much. It's the truth," she said.
She continued by saying that everyone went over and beyond to make the movie happen.
LaMonica Was Proud To Be A Part Of The Series Despite It Being His Hardest Work
LaMonica Garrett, another cast member, also shared his experience. He portrayed Thomas, a former Pinkerton agent who encountered Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott) during the Civil War. LaMonica said that 1883 was his "hardest work" to date, however, being a part of Taylor Sheridan's show made him incredibly proud. He said that the show meant a lot to him and his mom, hence, he needed to do it right. LaMonica loved the outcome so much that he invited his mother to the Las Vegas debut.
A Successful Prequel
1883 talks about how the famous Dutton family traveled to Montana to create the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. It is the first of other Yellowstone spin-offs from Sheridan currently being developed (1932 and 6666). The fact that the actors and crew faced such hardships makes 1883, which is unquestionably a success, all the more remarkable.