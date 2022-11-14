'1883' Cast Reveal Harsh Conditions, Lack Of Showers And Sleep During Filming

Tim, who played James Dutton, spoke about some challenges he faced while filming the series. He confirmed the severe lack of sleep, the extreme weather conditions, and the lack of showers. In his explanation, he added that a musician "doesn't see a lot of sunrises."

However, he admitted that he had seen enough following his time on the 1883 set. He got up before 3:00 am every day to complete his daily workout because he had a call time of about 4:00 am. Tim also recalled telling his wife and co-star Faith Hill that they ceased being bosses when they signed the movie contract. He concluded by saying, "it was hard work."