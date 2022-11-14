Miranda Kerr was sizzling in velvet as she joined the star-studded crowd for this year's Baby2Baby Gala. The supermodel was part of a massive celebrity presence in Los Angeles, CA last weekend, and she definitely turned heads while stunning in a crushed blue and plunging velvet dress. The former Victoria's Secret Angel wowed on the red carpet, showing off her famous figure in a floor-length column dress. Standing at 5'9'', she certainly made a statement. The Gala proved a headline-making night as mogul Kim Kardashian won an award, but for fans of Miranda, she likely stole the show.
Miranda Kerr Looks Stunning In Strapless Velvet Dress At Baby2Baby Gala
Stuns In Blue Velvet Dress
Photos showed Miranda glowing as she flaunted her tiny waist and cleavage in her strapless and form-fitting dress. The 39-year-old looked like a total doll, choosing a fitted and low-cut top half, plus a long skirt to match. She showed off her toned upper body and slender shoulders while also catching the eye with her soft-curled hair worn down. The Australian also sported plenty of blush amid dewy foundation, plus pink eyeshadow and a rosy red lip. She accessorized her dress with a glittery box clutch and open-toe, heeled sandals.
Miranda brought her husband Evan Spiegel as her gala date, who posed with her on the red carpet.
Marking It On Instagram
Miranda was quick to update her Instagram to mark her attendance. She shared a leggy shot that proved her dress came with a slight slit.
"Thank you @baby2baby for such a wonderful evening! 💖 Please join me in supporting such an incredible cause and help provide essential items for families across the country. Just $10 provides 100 diapers. Donate via the link in my stories 🙏," she wrote, encouraging fans to get generous.
A Star-Studded Night
The Baby2Baby Gala made headlines on account of its star crowd. In attendance were moguls Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, with their mom Kris Jenner. Also showing up were model Alessandra Ambrosio, actress Jenna Dewan, HBO star Alexandra Daddario, plus Hollywood sweetheart Jessica Alba.
A Mother Of Three
Miranda is a proud mother of three boys, who she credits for helping her gain new perspectives on life.
"Just seeing the world through my children's eyes and understanding that each of them has a different way of seeing the world," she said while opening up to People. "Even though they're three boys, they've grown up in a similar environment, they really have a different perspective and I love understanding that and learning from them. And the curiosity that children have is so infectious."