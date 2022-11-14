Miranda Kerr Looks Stunning In Strapless Velvet Dress At Baby2Baby Gala

Miranda Kerr
Shutterstock | 842284

Entertainment
Geri Green

Miranda Kerr was sizzling in velvet as she joined the star-studded crowd for this year's Baby2Baby Gala. The supermodel was part of a massive celebrity presence in Los Angeles, CA last weekend, and she definitely turned heads while stunning in a crushed blue and plunging velvet dress. The former Victoria's Secret Angel wowed on the red carpet, showing off her famous figure in a floor-length column dress. Standing at 5'9'', she certainly made a statement. The Gala proved a headline-making night as mogul Kim Kardashian won an award, but for fans of Miranda, she likely stole the show.

The Latest

NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Injury

'Laguna Beach' Reunion: Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, And Stephen Colletti Finally Set The Record Straight About Their Infamous Love Triangle

Powerful Quotes From 'Yellowstone' That Show Why The Show Is So Popular

HBO Potentially Exploring New 'Harry Potter' Series

Parent Wonders If It's The Right Decision To Refuse Paying For Adult Daughter's Plane Ticket On Family Vacation

Stuns In Blue Velvet Dress

Miranda Kerr
Shutterstock | 1595156

Photos showed Miranda glowing as she flaunted her tiny waist and cleavage in her strapless and form-fitting dress. The 39-year-old looked like a total doll, choosing a fitted and low-cut top half, plus a long skirt to match. She showed off her toned upper body and slender shoulders while also catching the eye with her soft-curled hair worn down. The Australian also sported plenty of blush amid dewy foundation, plus pink eyeshadow and a rosy red lip. She accessorized her dress with a glittery box clutch and open-toe, heeled sandals.

Miranda brought her husband Evan Spiegel as her gala date, who posed with her on the red carpet.

Entertainment

'Didn't Tell Anyone': Kaley Cuoco Reveals The Absolute Worst Thing She's Done While Filming 'The Big Bang Theory'

By Geri Green

Marking It On Instagram

Miranda Kerr
Shutterstock | 921176

Miranda was quick to update her Instagram to mark her attendance. She shared a leggy shot that proved her dress came with a slight slit.

"Thank you @baby2baby for such a wonderful evening! 💖 Please join me in supporting such an incredible cause and help provide essential items for families across the country. Just $10 provides 100 diapers. Donate via the link in my stories 🙏," she wrote, encouraging fans to get generous.

This New Netflix Series Got A Rare Perfect Score On Rotten Tomatoes

Shania Twain Claims Her Dinner With Oprah Winfrey 'Went Sour' Over This Sensitive Topic

A Star-Studded Night

Miranda Kerr
Shutterstock | 842284

The Baby2Baby Gala made headlines on account of its star crowd. In attendance were moguls Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, with their mom Kris Jenner. Also showing up were model Alessandra Ambrosio, actress Jenna Dewan, HBO star Alexandra Daddario, plus Hollywood sweetheart Jessica Alba.

A Mother Of Three

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel
Shutterstock | 3695024

Miranda is a proud mother of three boys, who she credits for helping her gain new perspectives on life.

"Just seeing the world through my children's eyes and understanding that each of them has a different way of seeing the world," she said while opening up to People. "Even though they're three boys, they've grown up in a similar environment, they really have a different perspective and I love understanding that and learning from them. And the curiosity that children have is so infectious."

Read Next

Must Read

Sarah Hyland Stuns In Barely-There Bikini

Gal Gadot Stuns In See-Through White Top

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wows In Red Swimsuit

Kate Beckinsale Puts ‘The Fun’ Between Her Legs

Anna Kendrick And Rebel Wilson Look Amazing In Short Dresses

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.