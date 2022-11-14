Miranda Kerr Looks Stunning In Strapless Velvet Dress At Baby2Baby Gala

Photos showed Miranda glowing as she flaunted her tiny waist and cleavage in her strapless and form-fitting dress. The 39-year-old looked like a total doll, choosing a fitted and low-cut top half, plus a long skirt to match. She showed off her toned upper body and slender shoulders while also catching the eye with her soft-curled hair worn down. The Australian also sported plenty of blush amid dewy foundation, plus pink eyeshadow and a rosy red lip. She accessorized her dress with a glittery box clutch and open-toe, heeled sandals.

Miranda brought her husband Evan Spiegel as her gala date, who posed with her on the red carpet.