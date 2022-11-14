Kaley Cuoco's Net Worth Is Massive Mainly Thanks To An Enormous Salary Per Episode Of 'The Big Bang Theory'

When the American sitcom The Big Bang Theory began airing in 2007, it changed the lives and careers of some of the stars, one of which was Kaley Cuoco. For Kaley, playing Penny earned her international recognition. She maintained the role for 12 years before the series finally ended on May 19, 2019. Fortunately for the actress, her career was not the only aspect of her life that witnessed a drastic change.

Kaley's net worth also skyrocketed during and after her appearance on The Big Bang Theory. According to reports, the Flight Attendant star earned hefty amounts per episode, and eventually became one of Hollywood's highest paid actresses. Now, Kaley boasts a net worth of millions of dollars. Here are the details of the actress's life and how she amassed such a fortune.