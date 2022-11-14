Kaley Cuoco's Net Worth Is Massive Mainly Thanks To An Enormous Salary Per Episode Of 'The Big Bang Theory'

Kaley Cuoco of 'The Big Bang Theory'
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

When the American sitcom The Big Bang Theory began airing in 2007, it changed the lives and careers of some of the stars, one of which was Kaley Cuoco. For Kaley, playing Penny earned her international recognition. She maintained the role for 12 years before the series finally ended on May 19, 2019. Fortunately for the actress, her career was not the only aspect of her life that witnessed a drastic change.

Kaley's net worth also skyrocketed during and after her appearance on The Big Bang Theory. According to reports, the Flight Attendant star earned hefty amounts per episode, and eventually became one of Hollywood's highest paid actresses. Now, Kaley boasts a net worth of millions of dollars. Here are the details of the actress's life and how she amassed such a fortune.

Inside Kaley's Early Life

cast of 8 simple rules
Born in Camarillo, California, in 1985, the starlet forayed into show business at the young age of five. According to reports, agents approached Kaley's parents, and the actress was given the opportunity to appear in Barbie and Oscar Mayer commercials in the '90s. From then, things only got better for the Hollywood star.

At six years old, Kaley appeared in the movie Quicksand: No Escape and three years later, star alongside Denzel Washington in Virtuosity. For the next few years, Kaley continued acquiring roles, though minor, in some television series like Northern Exposure, 7th Heaven, and My So-Called Life. Then, in 2002, she took on her first major role in 8 Simple Rules.

Kaley On 'The Big Bang Theory'

cast of big bang theory
In 2007, Kaley's career skyrocketed after she began a starring role in the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. In the series, she played Penny, a down-to-earth and beautiful cheesecake factory employee who moves in next door to two geeks, Sheldon and Leonard. Besides her job, Penny was also an aspiring actress, who moved from California to chase her dreams.

For the next 12 years, 12 seasons, and 279 episodes, Kaley's face was a staple on the series. Finally, everything ended in 2019, but the actress had already earned a fortune from the show, which she remains grateful for to date.

Inside Kaley's 'The Big Bang Theory' Salary

According to reports, when Kaley began starring as Penny in the first season, she earned $45,000 per episode. Season One comprised 17 episodes, bringing her salary to a whopping $765,000. Then, from seasons two to four, things got better for the actress as she received a salary raise to $200,000 per episode. By the end of the fourth season with 70 episodes under her belt, Kaley had earned $14 million.

The actress's salary saw an increment of $150,000 per episode from seasons five to seven, earning her $25.2 million. For the next three seasons, Kaley earned $850,000 per episode, amounting to a total of $61 million. Then, for seasons 11 and 12, she was given $1 million per episode, translating to $48 million for the two seasons. Overall, Kaley made a whopping $148.965 million in salary from the show.

Kaley's salary was not the only way she got money from the show. According to reports, she and two other main cast members negotiated a deal to win one percent of The Big Bang Theory's backend equity. In the first year, the trio received $10 million each, and for the next decade, they got $10 million per year. Three years after the show ended, Kaley is reportedly worth about $100 million.

