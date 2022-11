The 2022 MTV EMAs was a gathering of music industry professionals from all walks of life that saw these attendees dressed in their best outfits for the night. Bebe Rexha didn't shy away from the spotlight in a bold blue number that got tongues wagging.

The 33-year-old star killed it on the red carpet, killed it on stage, and even scored a win with her collaboration with David Guetta. This is truly Rexha's world; we're just living in it.

