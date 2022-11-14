Kelly Rowland Is A Sight To Behold In Strapless Lavender Dress At Baby2Baby Gala

Close-up shot of Kelly Rowland
Chisom Ndianefo

Kelly Rowland arrived at the Baby2Baby charity gala honoring Kim Kardashian on Sunday night in a show-stopping mermaid-inspired dress that sent her fans gushing over her beauty. The 41-year-old singer left no stone unturned as she opted for an Arab emblem from Lebanese designer Georges Chakra. However, Kelly and Kim weren't the only notable appearances at the event; Tyler Perry, Mindy Kaling, and actress-turned-mogul Jessica Alba were all present at this year's Baby2Baby Gala and serving on the board of directors for the nonprofit organization.

Swipe to see her outfit.

Flaunting Her Hourglass Figure

Kelly Rowland stuns at the red carpet
Rowland's gala outfit included an icy silver bodice textured like fish scales. The gown had a dramatic touch of matching lavender chiffon skirt and scarf, both flowing down onto the floor. There is no denying that the mermaid-inspired ensemble was amplified by Kelly's ethereal wavy, wet-looking curls.

Hollywood stylist Kollin Carter is to thank for this stunning look, pairing the Georges Chakra gown with a selection of Pasha jewelry.

Kelly Puts On Busty Display

Kelly Rowland in a pink dress
The Coffee singer recently stunned her 40.9 million social media followers in a risqué outfit while pulling off a busty display. Rowland, former Destiny's Child star, shows off her full figure in a black, short-sleeved, scoop-neck fuzzy top fastened with only a little gold chain clasp, leaving very little to the imagination.

Kelly posed in front of a wall while sporting coordinating patent-leather heels, a diamond necklace, matching high-waisted PVC pants, and black sunglasses chosen by stylist Elly Karamoh. Marsai Martin and La La Anthony both praised the Hollow actress in the comments.

Kelly Is Honored With The Award Of Courage At AMFAR

Kelly Rowland stuns in suit
Two weeks ago, Kelly Rowland received the amfAR Award of Courage at the Pacific Design Center's 12th annual amfAR Gala Los Angeles event. She arrived with her trademark bob hairdo, chose a strapless black dress, and added a fur jacket to the ensemble. Titan, their 8-year-old son, and Rowland's husband, Tim Weatherspoon, also attended the gala.

Kelly Rowland To Star In The Equalizer 3

Kelly Rowland stuns in high slit-dress
Kelly Rowland will appear as a guest star in a future episode of The Equalizer.

The Grammy-winning performer and actress will portray a super-star singer on the CBS crime drama's upcoming episode on November 27. The Paradise Lost episode will follow Misty as she steps away from the spotlight. Her security team asks Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) for assistance in finding the person responsible after she receives a disturbing letter from a fan. The show is presently in its third season.

