Kelly Rowland Is A Sight To Behold In Strapless Lavender Dress At Baby2Baby Gala

Kelly Rowland arrived at the Baby2Baby charity gala honoring Kim Kardashian on Sunday night in a show-stopping mermaid-inspired dress that sent her fans gushing over her beauty. The 41-year-old singer left no stone unturned as she opted for an Arab emblem from Lebanese designer Georges Chakra. However, Kelly and Kim weren't the only notable appearances at the event; Tyler Perry, Mindy Kaling, and actress-turned-mogul Jessica Alba were all present at this year's Baby2Baby Gala and serving on the board of directors for the nonprofit organization.

