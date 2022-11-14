Katie Holmes Fans Are Going Crazy Over Her Daughter Suri Cruise’s Secret Talent

Over the years, American actress Katie Holmes has built a robust profile in the movie industry. The Hollywood star gained worldwide recognition when she appeared as Joey Potter on the popular television sitcom Dawson Creek between 1998 to 2003. Besides her numerous roles, Katie has also bagged several nominations and awards. However, despite all these achievements, the actress's career is not the most significant aspect of her life.

More than anything, Katie is grateful for the gift of motherhood. She is a doting mom to a teenage daughter, Suri Cruise, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. Like her mother, Suri is an embodiment of talent, although unknown to many. Recently, Katie's fans got a glimpse of Suri's secret talent and were surprised. Here are the details.