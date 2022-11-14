Katie Holmes Fans Are Going Crazy Over Her Daughter Suri Cruise’s Secret Talent

Over the years, American actress Katie Holmes has built a robust profile in the movie industry. The Hollywood star gained worldwide recognition when she appeared as Joey Potter on the popular television sitcom Dawson Creek between 1998 to 2003. Besides her numerous roles, Katie has also bagged several nominations and awards. However, despite all these achievements, the actress's career is not the most significant aspect of her life.

More than anything, Katie is grateful for the gift of motherhood. She is a doting mom to a teenage daughter, Suri Cruise, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. Like her mother, Suri is an embodiment of talent, although unknown to many. Recently, Katie's fans got a glimpse of Suri's secret talent and were surprised. Here are the details.

Katie Holmes Boasts Of Her Daughter's Talent

During a July 2022 interview with Yahoo, Katie revealed that she put her daughter's singing talent to good use during the production of her movie Alone Together. While speaking to the outlet, the doting mom confessed that Suri recorded a cover of Frank Sinatra's Blue Moon, which was played at some point in the movie.

Regarding her reason for choosing Suri over other singers, Katie explained that she wanted the highest level of talent. According to her, Suri was very talented, so she asked her daughter to do the honors, to which she obliged. Katie further noted:

"That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want — go do your thing."

What Was 'Alone Together' All About?

Written, directed, and produced by Katie, Alone Together premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on July 14, 2022. One week later, it was released in the United States. Alone Together tells the story of two strangers who wind up double-booked in the same Upstate New York rental during the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The lockdown forces the strangers to stay and confront the unexpected feelings that develop between them. 

The Video That Showed Suri's Talent

About two weeks after Alone Together's release, a short clip from the movie with Suri's cover of Blue Moon playing in the background was shared on Alex R's YouTube Channel. The video contained the movie's introductory part and some beautiful moments between the main characters. However, Suri's voice in the background seemed to capture the hearts of viewers more than the scenes.

Several fans took to the comment section to air their thoughts. One user noted that unlike the usual hype celebrity kids got despite their awful talent, Suri's voice was very good. Another viewer noted that Suri's voice sounded lovely and well-trained, while a third commented:

"Oh my goodness. Imagine her singing a Christmas album."

A fourth YouTube user noted that Suri's voice was not over the top but lovely and appropriate.

Another commented:

"I cannot stop playing this!! She sounds so wonderful and has so much control in her voice. I'm so impressed."

Suri Will Be On Another Katie Holmes Project

Alone Together will not be the only Katie Holmes movie featuring Suri's voice. During the July interview with Yahoo, Katie mentioned that she also put her daughter's talent to great use in her upcoming movie Rare Objects. The film centers around a young woman who seeks to rebuild her life when she takes work at an antique store.

Eventually, she regains confidence from the kind of souls that own the shop until those from her traumatic past resurface. According to reports, the movie will be released on December 30, 2022.

