Jennifer Lopez is looking sensational at 53 as she continues to defy her age. The iconic singer and actress has made major headlines for being profiled by Vogue this month - the magazine has been featuring her on its social media, and a new Instagram post brought out the famous figure and style. JLo stunned as she posed back to the camera while in a slinky and figure-hugging slip dress. She made sure to show off her gym-honed back, of course also turning heads with her signature curves. Over 65,000 fans have left a like. JLo even swooped in to leave one herself.
Jennifer Lopez, 53, Shows Off Her Toned Back In A Slip Dress
Sizzles In Slip Dress
Vogue posted it just under a week ago. The photo showed Jennifer posing against a mottled and aqua-toned backdrop. The "Dinero" hitmaker was shooting the camera a gaze as she flaunted her slender and muscular back, also showing off her toned arms. Jen opted for a backless and long ivory gown that clung to her every curve.
The newly-married star added in some sheer back fabrics that chopped up the bridal-appropriate dress. She also placed one hand on her lower back, here drawing further attention to her hourglass figure. The Hustlers star peeped the lens of the camera as loose bangs covered one eye a little, this as she wore her locks up in a bun, plus low-key makeup.
Vogue's Shining Star
A caption quoted JLo.
“I just didn’t understand what it was to care for myself, to not put somebody else’s feelings and needs—and your need for them to love you—in front of taking care of yourself,” @jlo says. “You turn yourself into a pretzel for people and think that that’s a noble thing, to put yourself second. And it’s not," Vogue began.
Fronting December Issue
Of the mom of two, the magazine added: "For Vogue’s December issue, Jennifer Lopez talks about married life, parenting, politics, why “Mrs. Affleck” felt romantic, and how she’s been recording a highly personal new album, her first in nearly a decade—“a culmination of who I am as a person and an artist,” she says."
Here, Vogue was referring to JLo's high-profile wedding to actor Ben Affleck. "Bennifer," engaged in 2003 before splitting, are now back together and this year tied the knot.
Fans Love It
The comments section of the post is now filled with heart emojis as fans gush over JLo.