Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Toned Legs In Mini Dress On Outing With Gorgeous Sister Ali

Lindsay Lohan
Shutterstock | 842284

Entertainment
Geri Green

Lindsay Lohan is looking gorgeous in a light pastel look as she steps out while rocking a mini dress and white stilettos. The Mean Girls star had fan accounts quickly reposting her style recently as she rocked a lavender mini dress while going for a classy day look. Lindsay was photographed in her thigh-skimming dress while on a joint outing with sister Ali, as the two women headed to The Drew Barrymore Show. Lindsay, 36, and Ali, 28, are not often spotted together, so it was an added bonus for fans of the famous redhead, now making headlines for her 2022 Christmas movie.

The Latest

NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Injury

'Laguna Beach' Reunion: Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, And Stephen Colletti Finally Set The Record Straight About Their Infamous Love Triangle

Powerful Quotes From 'Yellowstone' That Show Why The Show Is So Popular

HBO Potentially Exploring New 'Harry Potter' Series

Parent Wonders If It's The Right Decision To Refuse Paying For Adult Daughter's Plane Ticket On Family Vacation

Stuns In Leggy Mini Dress

Lindsay Lohan
Shutterstock | 842284

Photos showed Lindsay all smiles. The actress was flaunting her toned legs as she went super-stylish in a girly, pale purple dress. The sleeveless number boasted a structured and bow-like detailing at the bust, adding feminine flourishes. Lindsay paired her dress with pointed-toe and white stiletto heels, elongating her legs.

The newly-married star rocked her fiery red locks down and cascading down her shoulders. She glammed up with warming makeup including rosy blush, plus a dark lip. Ali, meanwhile, towered over her sibling while in a sleeveless and classic-cut minidress in beige.

Entertainment

'Didn't Tell Anyone': Kaley Cuoco Reveals The Absolute Worst Thing She's Done While Filming 'The Big Bang Theory'

By Geri Green

Opening Up After Wedding

Lindsay Lohan
Shutterstock | 564025

Earlier this year, Lindsay married husband Bader Shammas after announcing her engagement in 2021. She's since spoken out about the love of her life.

"The most memorable [gift], because it's off the top of my head, was from my husband," Lohan told Vogue. "He gave me a Cartier bracelet, and it was our first Christmas together, so that was really special to me.” Sources, meanwhile, say that the couple is happier than ever.

“Lindsay and Bader have obviously talked about starting a family and it is something that they both want," a friend dished to Hollywood Life. “Lindsay is finally at a place in her life where she can raise a baby. She wanted a baby before she had met Bader and she has talked openly about wanting to adopt.”

This New Netflix Series Got A Rare Perfect Score On Rotten Tomatoes

Shania Twain Claims Her Dinner With Oprah Winfrey 'Went Sour' Over This Sensitive Topic

Netflix Christmas Movie

Lindsay Lohan
Shutterstock | 1092671

Lindsay is making other headlines, as Her Falling for Christmas movie is now streaming on Netflix, and fans can't stop talking about the festive flick. Reviews are so far mixed, but for fans of Lindsay, it's two thumbs up.

Promoting It On Instagram

Lindsay Lohan
Shutterstock | 564025

Lindsay has been busy promoting the movie on Instagram, where she has over 11 million followers. For more on the Xanax singer, give her account a follow.

Read Next

Must Read

Gal Gadot Stuns In See-Through White Top

Sarah Hyland Stuns In Barely-There Bikini

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wows In Red Swimsuit

Anna Kendrick And Rebel Wilson Look Amazing In Short Dresses

Kate Beckinsale Puts ‘The Fun’ Between Her Legs

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.