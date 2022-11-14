Lindsay Lohan is looking gorgeous in a light pastel look as she steps out while rocking a mini dress and white stilettos. The Mean Girls star had fan accounts quickly reposting her style recently as she rocked a lavender mini dress while going for a classy day look. Lindsay was photographed in her thigh-skimming dress while on a joint outing with sister Ali, as the two women headed to The Drew Barrymore Show. Lindsay, 36, and Ali, 28, are not often spotted together, so it was an added bonus for fans of the famous redhead, now making headlines for her 2022 Christmas movie.
Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Toned Legs In Mini Dress On Outing With Gorgeous Sister Ali
Photos showed Lindsay all smiles. The actress was flaunting her toned legs as she went super-stylish in a girly, pale purple dress. The sleeveless number boasted a structured and bow-like detailing at the bust, adding feminine flourishes. Lindsay paired her dress with pointed-toe and white stiletto heels, elongating her legs.
The newly-married star rocked her fiery red locks down and cascading down her shoulders. She glammed up with warming makeup including rosy blush, plus a dark lip. Ali, meanwhile, towered over her sibling while in a sleeveless and classic-cut minidress in beige.
Opening Up After Wedding
Earlier this year, Lindsay married husband Bader Shammas after announcing her engagement in 2021. She's since spoken out about the love of her life.
"The most memorable [gift], because it's off the top of my head, was from my husband," Lohan told Vogue. "He gave me a Cartier bracelet, and it was our first Christmas together, so that was really special to me.” Sources, meanwhile, say that the couple is happier than ever.
“Lindsay and Bader have obviously talked about starting a family and it is something that they both want," a friend dished to Hollywood Life. “Lindsay is finally at a place in her life where she can raise a baby. She wanted a baby before she had met Bader and she has talked openly about wanting to adopt.”
Netflix Christmas Movie
Lindsay is making other headlines, as Her Falling for Christmas movie is now streaming on Netflix, and fans can't stop talking about the festive flick. Reviews are so far mixed, but for fans of Lindsay, it's two thumbs up.
Promoting It On Instagram
Lindsay has been busy promoting the movie on Instagram, where she has over 11 million followers. For more on the Xanax singer, give her account a follow.