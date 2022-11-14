Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Toned Legs In Mini Dress On Outing With Gorgeous Sister Ali

Earlier this year, Lindsay married husband Bader Shammas after announcing her engagement in 2021. She's since spoken out about the love of her life.

"The most memorable [gift], because it's off the top of my head, was from my husband," Lohan told Vogue. "He gave me a Cartier bracelet, and it was our first Christmas together, so that was really special to me.” Sources, meanwhile, say that the couple is happier than ever.

“Lindsay and Bader have obviously talked about starting a family and it is something that they both want," a friend dished to Hollywood Life. “Lindsay is finally at a place in her life where she can raise a baby. She wanted a baby before she had met Bader and she has talked openly about wanting to adopt.”