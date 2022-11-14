Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs

Close-up shot of Taylor Swift
Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
Chisom Ndianefo

Taylor Swift shut down the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a fierce dress in Düsseldorf, Germany. Swift, who hasn't attended the awards show since 2012 when she performed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in a circus-themed presentation, returned with another show stopper and all we can say is that dress is the bomb.

Swipe to see her dress.

The Latest

Rita Ora Stuns In A Daring See-Through Dress At The MTV EMAs

Revelatory Documentary Investigates 'Who Really Killed Michael Jackson'

Kelly Rowland Is A Sight To Behold In Strapless Lavender Dress At Baby2Baby Gala

'Laguna Beach' Reunion: Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, And Stephen Colletti Finally Set The Record Straight About Their Infamous Love Triangle

Powerful Quotes From 'Yellowstone' That Show Why The Show Is So Popular

Taylor's Red Carpet Game Is A Ten

Taylor Swift stuns in a emerald dress
Shutterstock | 673594

The singer made a statement with a sexy David Koma plunging outfit that featured a view bejeweled chain-link design skirt covered in stunning emerald stones encircled by tiny crystals, layered over a black bodysuit that revealed her flawless skin. She completed her look with edgy ear cuffs and black Giuseppe Zanotti slingback sandals. To look glamorous, Taylor pulled her bangs back into a bun, added a sharp cat eye, and layered her lips with creamy gloss.

Entertainment

Gal Gadot Stuns In See-Through White Top

By Geri Green

Making History

Taylor Swift stuns in a lavender dress
Shutterstock | 2914948

The 32-year-old singer defeated top international acts like Foo Fighters and Stormzy to win Best Video and Best Longform Video for her 10-minute rendition of All Too Well (Taylor's Version).

She was nominated for a Best Longform Video award for the concert video she made for the Taylor Hawkins Tribute at Wembley Stadium in London. Julian, the singer, and son of John Lennon presented the first award, which was accepted.

After winning Video of the Year at the 2022 MTV VMAs, Taylor makes her award show debut three months later. Midnights, her tenth studio album, was also revealed that evening. When the album was released on October 21, it immediately peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Taylor became the first artist in the chart's more than 64-year history to occupy every top-10 position.

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wows In Red Swimsuit

Kaley Cuoco Says 'Boop' As She Sunbathes In A Bikini Top

Making A Comeback With 'Midnight' Album

Taylor Swift at the billboard awards
Shutterstock | 4559857

After releasing her new album Midnights last Friday, Taylor Swift has once again taken over all music streaming services. As expected, the singer has received both positive and negative feedback, which has been made public on social media.

After several fans carefully examined the lyrics of another of her songs, the constant criticism and memes surrounding the music Snow on the Beach—one of the most eagerly awaited collaborations between Taylor Swift and Lana del Rey—which features the latter more in the song's credits than as a singer—were set aside.

Taylor laments in the song Bigger Than The Whole Sky about a significant loss she has experienced. Initially, it seemed to be just another life experience we all had to go through, but a Twitter user went further and carefully examined the lyrics. One of her followers wondered if the Pennsylvania singer dedicated this song to a child who passed away due to a miscarriage. Even if nothing is yet confirmed.

Taylor Is Set To Tour In 2o23

Taylor Swift performing on stage
Shutterstock | 304693075

Taylor Swift revealed this week that she would be touring the country in 2023. A few days later, she changed the schedule to include eight shows. Swift has already revealed 17 additional shows on her Eras Tour.

Read Next

Must Read

Gal Gadot Stuns In See-Through White Top

Sarah Hyland Stuns In Barely-There Bikini

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wows In Red Swimsuit

Anna Kendrick And Rebel Wilson Look Amazing In Short Dresses

Kate Beckinsale Puts ‘The Fun’ Between Her Legs

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.