Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs

After releasing her new album Midnights last Friday, Taylor Swift has once again taken over all music streaming services. As expected, the singer has received both positive and negative feedback, which has been made public on social media.

After several fans carefully examined the lyrics of another of her songs, the constant criticism and memes surrounding the music Snow on the Beach—one of the most eagerly awaited collaborations between Taylor Swift and Lana del Rey—which features the latter more in the song's credits than as a singer—were set aside.

Taylor laments in the song Bigger Than The Whole Sky about a significant loss she has experienced. Initially, it seemed to be just another life experience we all had to go through, but a Twitter user went further and carefully examined the lyrics. One of her followers wondered if the Pennsylvania singer dedicated this song to a child who passed away due to a miscarriage. Even if nothing is yet confirmed.