Lori Harvey Stuns In Unique See-Through Bodysuit At Baby2Baby Gala

Lori has made various headlines over the years, from her relationships with rapper Future and actor Michael B. Jordan to the launch of her skincare line in 2022.

In 2020, she opened up on a Pretty Little Thing podcast, addressing the media frenzy over her relationship with Future.

“I think I’ve developed tough skin through it all. If someone wants to think the worst of you, they’re going to think the worst of you no matter what you say. You can’t defend a lie. I think it’s a lot of things that are false about me in the media because clickbait is very real. I think that’s one thing the public doesn’t understand," she said.