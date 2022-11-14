Alexandra Daddario Looks Incredible In Sequin Dress At Baby2Baby Gala

Alexandra Daddario is looking drop-dead gorgeous as she flaunts her figure and her sense of style while glamming up for the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala. The HBO actress, 36, was part of the star-studded crowd hitting up the event in Los Angeles last weekend, and she definitely dressed to impress. Daddario updated her Instagram to both mark her Baby2Baby presence and document her look - the latter came with understated elegance as Alexandra wore a silver and shimmery dress covered in sequins. She also opted for luxury jewelry Tiffany&Co., this as the brand continues to muscle up with a wide array of celebrity promo faces.

Stuns In Figure-Hugging Dress

Photos showed Alexandra flaunting her trim figure and signature curves while not flashing any cleavage. The White Lotus star stunned in gun-metal gray as she opted for a high neck and sleeveless column dress. All shimmery sequins as she stunned the camera, Alexandra drew attention to her tiny waist as she posed in the floor-length number.

While the dress was too long to show any footwear, Daddario may well have been wearing heels. The blue-eyed beauty also showed off her famous peepers, this as she rocked a full face of makeup complete with pale foundation, pink blush, dramatic eyeliner, plus a sexy red lip. She wore her dark locks up and swept into a bun, also rocking stud earrings.

"@baby2baby!! Thank you for having us! The work you do is incredible. ❤️ Thank you @moniquelhuillier @tiffanyandco," she captioned her post.

Star-Studded Night

The Baby2Baby gala this year welcomed quite the crowd. Also attending was mogul Kim Kardashian as she won an award, plus mom Kris Jenner and sister Kylie Jenner. The event also welcomed model Elsa Hosk, actress Olivia Wilde, signer Kelly Rowland, and pop star Ciara. Alexandra has been attending countless high-profile events this year - many see her tied to fashion brands. Dior seems to be the most prominent one on her social media.

Opening Up

Daddario has made pandemic headlines for flying out to Hawaii to shoot The White Lotus.

"I’ve tried to get into meditation more. I've also focused on connecting with people. It's about not letting people into your life who don't serve you and refocusing who you have around you. I also do a lot of yoga now that yoga is open," she told Byrdie.

Her 'Wonderful' Man

Daddario added: "And I have a wonderful partner who's helped me throughout this reopening journey. I feel very lucky, having someone to go through it with." At the time, the actress had not yet wed producer husband Andrew Form.

