Alexandra Daddario Looks Incredible In Sequin Dress At Baby2Baby Gala

Photos showed Alexandra flaunting her trim figure and signature curves while not flashing any cleavage. The White Lotus star stunned in gun-metal gray as she opted for a high neck and sleeveless column dress. All shimmery sequins as she stunned the camera, Alexandra drew attention to her tiny waist as she posed in the floor-length number.

While the dress was too long to show any footwear, Daddario may well have been wearing heels. The blue-eyed beauty also showed off her famous peepers, this as she rocked a full face of makeup complete with pale foundation, pink blush, dramatic eyeliner, plus a sexy red lip. She wore her dark locks up and swept into a bun, also rocking stud earrings.

"@baby2baby!! Thank you for having us! The work you do is incredible. ❤️ Thank you @moniquelhuillier @tiffanyandco," she captioned her post.