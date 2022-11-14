Emily Ratajkowski is sizzling as she goes white-hot in a backless dress. The 31-year-old supermodel updated her Instagram recently with a flawless evening look, as she got paid to party while attending a high-profile launch. EmRata posted for her army of followers and showed off her jaw-dropping figure, also going a little sheer as she rocked this year's biggest fashion trend. Emily was also in good company. Her gallery showed her partying it up with British fashionista Alexa Chung. While Emily has likes to her Instagram disabled, one did come in from British pop star Rita Ora.
Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In Sheer White Dress
Sizzles As The Lady In White
Emily posted a small gallery. She opened back to the camera while enjoying a plush bar setting with fine red wallpapers and striped fabric booth seating. Soaking up the atmosphere, the swimwear designer showed off her curves and her slim back as she modeled a slinky and silky white satin dress. The figure-hugging number big-time flaunted Emily's upper half, and it was glam with hair and makeup, too, as EmRata sported her dark locks swept up into a bun
Emily was beautifully made up, and with a cocktail in front of her, it looks like she was making the most of the bar, too! She also included video footage in her gallery. In a caption, the London-born sensation wrote: "Thank you for a wonderful night #code8 #code8uslaunch @code8beauty."
Getting Paid To Party
Emily is in demand. She fronts brands including Versace and Superga and also represents haircare company Kerastase. The #ad likely earned her some decent top-up cash.
"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry," Vox advises.
Living Her Best Life
Emily continues to make headlines for having snagged herself a new man since splitting from her husband Sebastian Bear McClard this year. The former couple shares a son, Sylvester.
Not Always Confident
Behind the confident exterior, though, there's a different side to Emily. In a candid Glamour reveal, the Blurred Lines star revealed:
"I have days when I literally cannot look in the mirror because I am sick of myself. I don’t like how I look or I want to change certain things about myself. We are stuck inside one body, we can’t see ourselves and we have no perspective on it.”