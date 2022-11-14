Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In Sheer White Dress

Emily posted a small gallery. She opened back to the camera while enjoying a plush bar setting with fine red wallpapers and striped fabric booth seating. Soaking up the atmosphere, the swimwear designer showed off her curves and her slim back as she modeled a slinky and silky white satin dress. The figure-hugging number big-time flaunted Emily's upper half, and it was glam with hair and makeup, too, as EmRata sported her dark locks swept up into a bun

Emily was beautifully made up, and with a cocktail in front of her, it looks like she was making the most of the bar, too! She also included video footage in her gallery. In a caption, the London-born sensation wrote: "Thank you for a wonderful night #code8 #code8uslaunch @code8beauty."