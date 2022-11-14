Kim Kardashian Leaves Everyone Gasping In A Skintight Pink Balenciaga Dress

Kim's dress was skintight, cut out, and very much fitted to her tiny, 24-inch waist. Flaunting the 21 pounds she dropped in 2022, the Hulu star wowed as she rocked her long-sleeved and ab-baring number. The dress offered cut-out panels near the neckline and below the bust. It also came with cute knotted details adding plenty of feminine touches.

Looking fit for the Oscars, Kim also went dramatic with a train as she flaunted her figure. The mom of four wore her blonde locks swept back into a bun and with a loose strand framing her face. Of course, Kim also appeared beautifully made up as she wore plenty of highlighter and contour, plus a pink lip matching her dress.