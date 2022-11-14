Kim Kardashian is dropping jaws in a skintight and floor-length dress. The 42-year-old mogul is fresh from snagging herself an award at the Baby2Baby. She made weekend headlines for attending the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles, and her look quickly wound up front-page news. Kim attended the event with her mom Kris Jenner and sister Kylie Jenner. She wowed in a gorgeous and girly pink look. Of course, she ensured that the Balenciaga logo on her tiny purse honored her ambassador status with the luxury designer.
Kim Kardashian Leaves Everyone Gasping In A Skintight Pink Balenciaga Dress
Stuns At Baby2Baby
Kim's dress was skintight, cut out, and very much fitted to her tiny, 24-inch waist. Flaunting the 21 pounds she dropped in 2022, the Hulu star wowed as she rocked her long-sleeved and ab-baring number. The dress offered cut-out panels near the neckline and below the bust. It also came with cute knotted details adding plenty of feminine touches.
Looking fit for the Oscars, Kim also went dramatic with a train as she flaunted her figure. The mom of four wore her blonde locks swept back into a bun and with a loose strand framing her face. Of course, Kim also appeared beautifully made up as she wore plenty of highlighter and contour, plus a pink lip matching her dress.
Posting Look To Instagram
Kim ensured that her Instagram followers got in the look, too. "Baby 2 Baby love," she wrote.
In her acceptance speech, Kim told the crowd: "As many of you know, advocating for justice is a deep passion of mine," adding: "Justice, for me, has so many meanings but what it ultimately comes down to is what is fair, what is right and what leads our world better - especially for our children."
Kim has made headlines for her pursuits to become a lawyer and has successfully passed the baby bar.
Pledging Her Efforts
The SKIMS founder vowed that she would "continue to use my voice and my resources to share in your mission, while all of us help Baby2Baby to bring fairness, equality and justice to so many children who have been deprived of access to basic essentials." Kim has made headlines for helping to free prisoners, notably formerly incarcerated Alice-Marie Johnson.
Says You Don't Have To 'Break The Internet'
While Kim once made "break the internet" headlines as she posed for Paper magazine, she concluded: "You don’t have to break the internet or have millions of followers to make a difference. Everyone in this room has the power." For more, see Kim's Instagram.