What's Real And What's Fiction On 'The Crown' Season 5

The Crown is a historical drama series majorly inspired by real events. It tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. With a total of five seasons, the production has successfully captured its viewers' hearts. It was written and created by Peter Morgan and produced for Netflix by Sony Pictures Television and Left Bank Pictures. 

Throughout its airing period, The Crown has received praise for its writing, acting, cinematography, directing, and production values. The series has also received 63 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, out of which it won 21, and two Golden Globe Awards. However, despite the series' success, it has also received criticism due to its historical inaccuracies. Is everything about The Crown real? Find out below.

What To Know About 'The Crown's First Four Seasons

TV remote pointed at TV with The Crown on the screen
Shutterstock | 2593876

Viewers were first introduced to the Netflix series on November 4, 2016. Comprising ten episodes, the first season revolved around the life and reign of the queen. It detailed events up to 1955, with Winston Churchill resigning as Prime Minister and Princess Margaret deciding not to marry Peter Townsend. One year later, the second season hit the screens on December 8, 2017.

This time, viewers saw the depiction of the Suez Crisis in 1956, leading to the retirements of Prime Ministers Anthony Eden in 1957 and Harold Macmillan in 1963 and the birth of Prince Edward in 1964. Two years after season two aired, the third season premiered on November 17, 2019, covering events from 1964 to 1977. 

Then, on November 15, 2020, season four was released, covering Margaret Thatcher's period as prime minister from 1979 to 1990 and focusing on Lady Diana Spencer.

Inside The Series' Fifth Season

Young Queen Elizabeth II
Shutterstock | 274

After waiting for two years, viewers finally had something to smile about when The Crown season five premiered on Netflix on November 9, 2022. They were thrilled to see yet another set of cast changes and gain knowledge of events that occurred from 1991 to 1997. The fifth season depicted the most turbulent decade of Queen Elizabeth's long reign, comprising the "War of the Waleses'' and Princess Diana and King Charles' divorce.

What Did People Say About Season 5

phone with netflix logo and crown
Shutterstock | 239338647

Despite being inspired by real events, many have argued the accuracy of The Crown. During an interview with The Mail On Sunday, Johnny Lee Miller, who plays former UK Prime Minister John Major in the series, hinted that season five is majorly fiction. He said the new episodes were "damaging and malicious fiction" and a "barrel load of nonsense." He pointed out the scene in Season Five episode one, where the then Prince Charles attempted to convince former PM Major to persuade Queen Elizabeth to renounce the throne.

According to Johnny, the conversation never happened in real life. A few days later, Dame Judi Dench shared the same sentiment, noting that The Crown promoted "an inaccurate and hurtful account of history."

What's Real And What's Fiction In Season Five?

Buckingham Palace
Shutterstock | 178436866

While some of the cast members may argue that The Crown season five is pure fiction, some events in the movie occurred in real life. For example, Mohamed Al-Fayed purchased the French Home owned by Edward III and Wallis Simpson in the third episode and also in real life. Secondly, in another episode, Princess Diana believed her conversations were being spied on after hearing clicking noises on the opposite of her cell phone.

It is believed that it also happened in real life as Princess Diana's former private secretary, Michael Gibbins, once revealed that Diana thought she was being recorded. While there are other real events, like Prince Philip's obsession with carriage driving and Queen Elizabeth's love for Britannia, some scenes were also fictional dramatizations.

For example, Princess Diana gave Queen Elizabeth a notice after the former's explosive 1995 interview with Martin Bashir. According to reports, it never happened in real life. Nevertheless, The Crown will always be considered one of Netflix's most iconic series regardless of what's real and what's not.

