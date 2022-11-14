What's Real And What's Fiction On 'The Crown' Season 5

The Crown is a historical drama series majorly inspired by real events. It tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. With a total of five seasons, the production has successfully captured its viewers' hearts. It was written and created by Peter Morgan and produced for Netflix by Sony Pictures Television and Left Bank Pictures.

Throughout its airing period, The Crown has received praise for its writing, acting, cinematography, directing, and production values. The series has also received 63 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, out of which it won 21, and two Golden Globe Awards. However, despite the series' success, it has also received criticism due to its historical inaccuracies. Is everything about The Crown real? Find out below.