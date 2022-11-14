Revelatory Documentary Investigates 'Who Really Killed Michael Jackson'

The death of Michael Jackson shook the world to its foundation in 2009 and changed the music industry forever. Not long after, his physician Conrad Murray was arrested for involuntary manslaughter and served two years out of his four-year sentence before being released under a California state plan.

Today, Murray is revealing details about himself, the popstar, and several other doctors in a major TMZ documentary showing on HULU asking the question, "Who Really Killed Michael Jackson?".

Murray Is Speaking Up In A New Documentary

The Thriller star was 50 when he died in 2009 from a cardiac arrest caused by anesthetic propofol administered by Murray, which he regularly did, according to the New York Post. CNN reports that he served a partial sentence in 2011 and was released in 2013.

Now, Murray is speaking up in TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, alleging that the singer abused drugs for a substantial period of his life, and it was enabled by several others.

Jackson's death caused an outpouring of support and solidarity for the King of Pop. He had a career filled with bad publicity and a heavily publicized child molestation trial in which he was acquitted.

Murray Wasn't Aware Of The 'Other Doctors'

According to CNN, the physician told investigators that he gave Jackson propofol regularly for two months to help him treat his insomnia ahead of his 2009 tour. However, in the new documentary, which premiered on Fox in September, Murray reveals several other doctors were also prescribing drugs to Jackson behind his back.

In his words

"Michael Jackson was a drug addict and he was a master at manipulation, I did not enable him at any time during his addiction. I would never do that. I cared about Michael too much, I loved Michael."

Reports From LAPD

Orlando Martinez, the LAPD detective, assigned to handle Jackson's death, backed up Murray's allegation in the New York Post, noting that propofol was the only way he could go to sleep, especially when he was "getting ready for a tour."

The documentary revealed how the Billie Jean singer had 19 fake IDs and would go to source different drugs from different doctors.

So 'Who Really Killed Jackson' ?

Martinez continued by stating how Jackson practically dictated his life and his death.

"Circumstances had been leading up to his death for years and all of these different medical professionals had allowed Michael to dictate his own terms, get the medicine he wanted when he wanted them, where he wanted them. All of them are why he's dead today."

His plastic surgeon, Doctor Harry Glassman, also said Michael was responsible for his demise to a large extent, but certainly got a "lot of help from the medical community."

