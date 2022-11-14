Revelatory Documentary Investigates 'Who Really Killed Michael Jackson'

The death of Michael Jackson shook the world to its foundation in 2009 and changed the music industry forever. Not long after, his physician Conrad Murray was arrested for involuntary manslaughter and served two years out of his four-year sentence before being released under a California state plan.

Today, Murray is revealing details about himself, the popstar, and several other doctors in a major TMZ documentary showing on HULU asking the question, "Who Really Killed Michael Jackson?".

