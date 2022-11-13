Kristin Cavallari, Lauren Conrad, and Stephen Colletti are finally all in a room together and talking about the past. Podcast hosts Kristin and Stephen, who launched their Back to the Beach podcast earlier this year, invited Laguna Beach alum and former costar Lauren to join them for a recent episode, and talk quickly turned to romance. The three went through a bit of a "love triangle" situation back in the day. Fortunately for fans, 35-year-old Kristin was happy to get everyone talking and clearing the air. Plenty was revealed as the Uncommon James founder and Stephen got Lauren talking.
'Laguna Beach' Reunion: Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, And Stephen Colletti Finally Set The Record Straight About Their Infamous Love Triangle
Opening Up On 'Love Triangle'
Referring to the reality show that all three starred in between 2004 and 2006, Cavallari spoke of the romance that Colletti seemingly had with both Lauren and herself. "We had so much fun together," Kristin told Stephen. "I just want everyone to know we've had a handful of really great times together."
Meanwhile, Lauren recalled watching episodes after they aired, stating that her scenes were "so much worse than I ever imagined."
"I noticed, like, I don't say a lot in this show," she shared. "So, the most you hear me speak, I think really, is in that intro. So, it's funny that, like, most of my words are actually written for me."
Not Dishing Too Much
While it's understood that there was a bit of a triangle going on, not too many details were discussed. Kristin has made it clear that she and Stephen are now close friends - the star has made major headlines for enjoying a single mom life since ending her marriage to Jay Cutler in 2020.
Lauren Conrad Outlines Filming
On the episode, Lauren also spoke of the reality of starring in Laguna Beach.
"I was basically commuting back to L.A. every weekend," she said. "They edited them weekly. So, I was in San Francisco Monday through Thursday, and then I would fly home… That's one of the reasons I didn't last in San Francisco — I was never there."
Kristin Leading The Way
Kristin's MTV days may be behind her, but she's doing better than ever. The blonde is the CEO of her best-selling Uncommon James jewelry line, her Little James clothing company, and her 2021-launched Uncommon Beauty brand.