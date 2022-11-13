'Laguna Beach' Reunion: Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, And Stephen Colletti Finally Set The Record Straight About Their Infamous Love Triangle

Referring to the reality show that all three starred in between 2004 and 2006, Cavallari spoke of the romance that Colletti seemingly had with both Lauren and herself. "We had so much fun together," Kristin told Stephen. "I just want everyone to know we've had a handful of really great times together."

Meanwhile, Lauren recalled watching episodes after they aired, stating that her scenes were "so much worse than I ever imagined."

"I noticed, like, I don't say a lot in this show," she shared. "So, the most you hear me speak, I think really, is in that intro. So, it's funny that, like, most of my words are actually written for me."