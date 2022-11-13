Powerful Quotes From 'Yellowstone' That Show Why The Show Is So Popular

The fifth season of Yellowstone became one of Paramount's most eagerly awaited programs as the trailer racked up a record 14 million views. Fans anticipate more drama in Montana as John Dutton fights to protect the ranch from Market Equities and maintain his discordant children as family members. Only the morally upright characters live in the world that the show depicts, and even the smallest error results in severe consequences. Every character in the episode seems to be one poor choice away from damnation, from Jamie, who doesn't know who to trust to Beth, who always gets people upset but is always one step ahead of everyone. But several quotes from the show are significant enough to make you pause.

Swipe to have a look.