Powerful Quotes From 'Yellowstone' That Show Why The Show Is So Popular

The fifth season of Yellowstone became one of Paramount's most eagerly awaited programs as the trailer racked up a record 14 million views. Fans anticipate more drama in Montana as John Dutton fights to protect the ranch from Market Equities and maintain his discordant children as family members. Only the morally upright characters live in the world that the show depicts, and even the smallest error results in severe consequences. Every character in the episode seems to be one poor choice away from damnation, from Jamie, who doesn't know who to trust to Beth, who always gets people upset but is always one step ahead of everyone. But several quotes from the show are significant enough to make you pause.

John Dutton's Quotes

Despite numerous threats to his ranch and life in Yellowstone, John Dutton persevered all these years by being both cunning and clever. To prevent things from getting out of hand, he knows how to surround himself with the correct people and maintain control of the situation.

Here are some of his quotes;

“It’s the one constant in life. You build something worth having, someone’s gonna try to take it.” “This is going to be the end of us. But we’re gonna do it anyway.” "Leverage is knowing that if someone had all the money in the world, this is what they'd buy." “Aw Beth. You would have made a hell of a cowboy.” “It wasn’t a move. I’m just meaner than you. "All the angels are gone, son. There's only devils left."

Some Of Beth Dutton's Quotes

One of the best characters in the series is Beth Dutton. Since her mother passed away and her brother betrayed her, she has had to endure great suffering, but she recognizes the value of a family. She is devoted to protecting the people she cares about.

"Well, that’s what it means. It means that you have me, that I’m yours. It means come live your life with me. The only thing I ask is that you outlive me so I never live another day without you." "Everything I do is for him, and everything you do is for you." "I believe in lovin’ with your whole soul and destroying anything that wants to kill what you love. That’s it. That’s all there is.” "You should try Zumba. Get your cardio up." "Every so often, you say something that makes me think you’re smart. And then I look at you, and that thought fades."

Rip Wheeler Made Good Quotes In The Series

Although Rip isn't John Dutton's biological child, he has always been devoted to the company and never faltered in demonstrating his value to the Duttons.

"There's sharks and minnows in this world. If you don't know which you are, you ain't a shark." "'I'm sorry' are two words you never have to say to me." "I wish that they’d come back to life so I could kill ’em again." "I’m gonna give you one last chance. You leave now or you never leave." "I don’t choose the way. I make sure no one questions yours."

With Season 5 premiering today, we can only expect the released episodes to be worth the wait and, hopefully, some more quotes from our fave from the show.

