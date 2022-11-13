HBO Potentially Exploring New 'Harry Potter' Series

In the interview, Aubrey believes that a move to streaming could give the series new life.

“We’re very much in the business of creating new content for those fans and thinking what to do next”.

Fans have undoubtedly been waiting for a Harry Potter series, so it's strange that nothing has been produced yet. However, fans are in for a ride with Aubrey on board.

Since 2011, when the final movie in the first series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, established a franchise record for the poorest box office result, the franchise has been declining. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, released in 2016, was the first spinoff after that unsuccessful project. But the next two movies in that series have been duds, leading to Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, representing the series' lowest point in ten years.