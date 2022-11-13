This Scandalous Documentary Is Number One On Hulu

Hulu Logo
Shutterstock | 588721

Entertainment
Chisom Ndianefo

A new documentary is topping the charts on Hulu, and it's a really good one. God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down A Dynasty is a two-hour film centered around sex, politics, and religion.

The shocking true story will have you at the edge of your seat while revealing deep dark secrets about a "threesome relationship" that influenced a presidential election. The movie is gaining so much traction among viewers and on the streaming platform that it's currently taking the number one spot.

Keep reading for the details.

The Latest

'Laguna Beach' Reunion: Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, And Stephen Colletti Finally Set The Record Straight About Their Infamous Love Triangle

Powerful Quotes From 'Yellowstone' That Show Why The Show Is So Popular

HBO Potentially Exploring New 'Harry Potter' Series

'I Could Not Breathe': Kaley Cuoco Threw Herself An Intervention After Karl Cook Divorce

Lindsay Ell Stuns In Plunging Dress As She Gushes About Joining Shania Twain On Tour

About 'God Forbid'

According to Hulu, the documentary tell the story of a weird threesome relationship between former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda, Becki Falwell, and her husband Jerry Falwell Jr.

Granda worked at the Fountainbleau Hotel and shared explicit details about his relationship with the couple that lasted for seven years, which included testimonies about Falwell's tendency to drink and disturbing interviews between him and the media.

Granda alleged that the couple persuaded him to have sex with Becki while Falwell watched and how he spent a lot of time dealing with their flying tempers and coercive behaviors, also blaming the scandal around the couple for affecting his professional future.

Entertainment

Kaley Cuoco Says 'Boop' As She Sunbathes In A Bikini Top

By Geri Green

The Falwells

Falwell Jr, popularly known as the "Evangelical Trump Stalwart," was the former president of Liberty University, a private evangelical school, and the eldest son of Jerry Falwell Sr. Falwell Jr resigned following the scandal in August 2020.

The university was established by Falwell Sr, a popular televangelist famous for his strict moral code, prohibition of alcohol, sexual immorality, and other social vices to which the son failed to adhere.

Alongside the university, Falwell Sr also created a very conservative megachurch in Lynchburg and Moral Majority - a popular right-wing movement that supported Christian Republican politicians like Ronald Reagan.

Miley Cyrus 'Not Sorry' For Controversial Topless Photoshoot From Her Teenage Years

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wows In Red Swimsuit

Their Involvement In US Politics

Falwell Jr carried on the legacy; although he didn't possess the on-stage presence of his father, he was a good businessman who turned Liberty University into a billion-dollar establishment.

In 2016, he publicly endorsed Donald Trump and supported him even after the Access Hollywood tape scandal calling Trump one of the greatest visionaries in the world.

Jerry Jr is credited with pulling over 81% of white evangelical Christians to vote for Trump and even claimed Trump asked him to be his education secretary in 2016.

The relationship between Trump and Falwell Jr was so cordial that Granda claimed he introduced him to Trump during his visit to Liberty University in 2012 and even hired his lawyer Michael "the fixer" Cohen, on a case.

The Falwells And 'Vanity Fair'

In an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year, the couple discussed the scandal. Falwell Jr. denied watching his wife and Granda have sex but once walked in on them in the act calling it "traumatizing," with Becki claiming Granda pressured her into sex which she refused.

The documentary is out now on Hulu in the US.

Read Next

Must Read

Sarah Hyland Stuns In Barely-There Bikini

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wows In Red Swimsuit

Denise Richards, 51, Looks Smoking Hot In Daring Swimsuit

Jennifer Aniston Goes Completely Topless In New Jaw-Dropping Photoshoot

Redditor Sparks Debate After Calling Her Sister Selfish For Announcing Her Pregnancy At Their Parents' House

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.