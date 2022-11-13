Lindsay Ell is stunning in a plunging dress as she makes it a CMA night to remember and also gushes over legendary singer Shania Twain. The 33-year-old musician put on a show-stopping display for this year's Country Music Awards and made sure she marked her attendance and look on Instagram. Lindsay is managing to make joint headlines, though - the second half is all about Shania as Lindsay gets lucky and joins Shania on tour. Lindsay hasn't commenced her touring with the 57-year-old, but she's made it clear it's set to be the highlight of her life.
Lindsay Ell Stuns In Plunging Dress As She Gushes About Joining Shania Twain On Tour
Stuns In Revealing Plunging Dress
Lindsay posted for her 388,000 Instagram followers ahead of the weekend. She dazzled while standing on blue steps and backed by rich gold drapes. Showing off her curves and killer waistline, the blonde flaunted her figure in a sizzling leopard-print dress that fell to the floor.
Going braless and with a criss-cross effect across a bare chest, Lindsay drew attention to her curves while also flashing some leg - her dress boasted a sexy thigh slit. Lindsay added strappy and black platform heels, sporting a red pedicure for extra glam. The Right on Time hitmaker sported a full face of makeup, also wearing her locks swept up into a messy bun and with loose strands framing her face.
'Such A Special Night'
In a caption, Ell wrote: "Such a special night @cma. ✨ Make sure you're watching! #CMAawards📸: @katiekauss." Fans have left over 4,000 likes. Also dropping by to leave a like was fellow country singer Jessie James Decker.
Cherry-Picked By Shania Twain
Lindsay is seemingly still not over getting picked to join Shania on tour.
"I remember watching videos of Shania on stage and being like, I want to do that, I want to be her," she told People while enjoying her red carpet CMA moment last week. "And now to be able to be direct support with her on tour, it's wild. It's so surreal speaking that sentence into existence."
Calls Shania Twain Her 'Hero'
Referring to Twain as one of her "heroes," Ell added:
"She's so down to earth and so smart. It's really difficult, as a female artist, to stand up for the things that you believe in, and also do it with class — while being sexy. She just does it so effortlessly. She's the queen. I can't think of another female artist that's inspired me more as a songwriter, as a performer."