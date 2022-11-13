Kendall Jenner Is 'Spicy' In Tight Mini Dress

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner is rocking her spiciest look as she models a minidress covered in red hot chili peppers. The supermodel and Hulu star recently stepped out for a stylish night out, flaunting her Amazonian figure in a thigh-skimming look - Kendall quickly made headlines for her unusual choice of dress. Looking flawless, the 818 tequila founder chose vintage Dolce & Gabbana, as her famous family makes headlines for signing a massive deal with the Italian clothing designer. Kendall was enjoying time in NYC. Looks like her fans also have something to enjoy.

A Little Chili Pepper

Kendall Jenner
Kendall's look quickly made Vogue's headlines: sleeveless, figure-hugging, and definitely red-hot. The 27-year-old was photographed near cars and in the Big Apple. She showed off her jaw-dropping legs and tiny waist in her satin number - the minidress was jet black and covered in fun prints of chili peppers. Kendall paired her look with glossy brown and high-heeled boots rising to a mid-calf length. The sister to Kylie Jenner also held a stylish black purse as she made her way across the city.

Glam-wise, Kendall kept low-key, going for a light layer of makeup complete with tan eyeshadow. She wore her raven tresses down and waved around her shoulders.

Busy Landing New Gigs

Kendall Jenner
Kendall continues to expand her endorsement grip - she was already Instagram's highest-paid female influencer in 2019, raking in $15.9 million from the platform alone. Kendall now fronts brands including Hugo Boss, Michael Kors, Givenchy, Alo Yoga, plus oral care brand Moon. She also continues to star in the Hulu series The Kardashians, now in its second season.

Addressing 'Mean Girl' Issue

Kendall Jenner
Kendall has been opening up of late. On a recent episode of her family's show, she discussed the vibe she gets from fans, who are seemingly accusing her of not being a nice person.

"I think one [misconception] that I guess hurts the most is that people think I'm a mean girl. Cause that's just not the case. It can be upsetting when someone is questioning your character, and if only people knew me," she said.

"Anything I do gets hate. I could be walking down the street doing absolutely nothing and somebody always has something bad to say," Jenner added.

Running Her Tequila Brand

Kendall Jenner
In 2021, Kendall launched her 818 tequila brand. The liquor is now best-selling and available both inside and outside the U.S. For more, check out Kendall's Instagram.

