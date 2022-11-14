Madonna Flaunts Her Toned Legs In A Controversial Instagram Post

Madonna's photo slideshow and video dump set to The Stooges' I Want To Be Your Dog began with a stunning image of herself. She wore a neon green furry sweater, a pair of fingerless gloves, black shiny shorts, fishnets, and thigh-high boots. The Like A Prayer singer looked as beautiful and as youthful as ever, sitting on a bike designed with colors that matched her outfit. The Instagram post then became eerie with other scenes.

One image featured the Material Girl star posing with one hand on a food rack while she held what looked like a bottle of mustard with the other. A different photo showed Madonna squatting with a bottle of hot sauce between her legs. She feigned dead in one snap, as her legs were sprawled out on the ground next to a dog bowl.

The post then switched to a blurry video that showed Madonna on her knees and drinking out of the dog bowl. The post has since received over 90,000 likes and many fans also shared their opinion in the comments. Madonna shared four water gun emojis alongside her caption:

"Garage Band………."