Madonna took over the timeline again as she showed off shapely legs in fishnet tights and drank water from a dog bowl in a new video. The 64-year-old music star is no newbie to controversial posts and here is how fans reacted to her content this time.
Madonna Flaunts Her Toned Legs In A Controversial Instagram Post
Another Electric Post From The Queen Of Pop
Madonna's photo slideshow and video dump set to The Stooges' I Want To Be Your Dog began with a stunning image of herself. She wore a neon green furry sweater, a pair of fingerless gloves, black shiny shorts, fishnets, and thigh-high boots. The Like A Prayer singer looked as beautiful and as youthful as ever, sitting on a bike designed with colors that matched her outfit. The Instagram post then became eerie with other scenes.
One image featured the Material Girl star posing with one hand on a food rack while she held what looked like a bottle of mustard with the other. A different photo showed Madonna squatting with a bottle of hot sauce between her legs. She feigned dead in one snap, as her legs were sprawled out on the ground next to a dog bowl.
The post then switched to a blurry video that showed Madonna on her knees and drinking out of the dog bowl. The post has since received over 90,000 likes and many fans also shared their opinion in the comments. Madonna shared four water gun emojis alongside her caption:
"Garage Band………."
Madonna Amazed Fans Again In Pink Hair
Back in October, Madonna posted ten images of herself on Instagram as she flashed pink hair and dark ensembles that showed off her beautiful frame. In a few images shared, the singer posed on a bed with her legs crossed. The position gave fans a better look at her fishnet tights which were styled with black belts.
Madonna also flaunted her cleavage in a flowery bra and showed off her backside in another photo. The series of pictures ended with an image of the pop star accessorized with silver and gold chains, bangles, a pair of dropping earrings, a flashy purse, and dark shades while someone held an umbrella over her head.
Another Of Madonna's Eccentric Posts
Madonna's social media never runs out of controversial images and videos that always get fans howling at her. The music icon once shared a video of herself staring into the camera in a close-up shot inside a dark car. She had her 1992 song Waiting playing in the background as she showed off her plump lips and rocked a blue coat, braids, and flashy accessories.
50 Cent's Comment Over Madonna's Edgy Content
Madonna is not a stranger to receiving backlash from viewers over her posts. However, one of her astonishing updates caught rapper 50 Cent's attention. Per Fox News, The Intro rapper called Madonna "pathetic" and stated that one of her videos "truly disturbs his spirit." He also called her out in another critical comment by reposting a screenshot of her video with the caption:
"I told y'all grandma [sic] was on bullsh--! Like a virgin at 64 LOL"
However, despite all the backlash from fans and 50 Cent's diss, the music icon has continued to drop her edgy content, and she seems to be enjoying herself while she's at it.