Lindsey Vonn is keeping her Olympian body in tip-top shape via a heavy and challenging workout session. The former alpine skier put her fit figure on show in a recent Instagram share, one seeing her busting out gym moves and giving a nod to Veteran's Day. Lindsey posted for her 2.1 million followers, sharing both indoor and outdoor footage as she worked just about every muscle in her body. The blonde also rocked a stylish camo-print workout look from the Under Armour brand she fronts. Fans have left her over 15,000 likes.
Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Her Amazing Physique In Intense Workout Session
Building Up A Sweat
Lindsey's video included footage of her from a busy gym standing with her legs in a slight squat while working a kettlebell. Standing on a red mat area, the Yniq eyewear designer wore skintight blue spandex leggings with a side camo-print strip. She added in a basic khaki t-shirt, plus green camo-print sneakers.
Lindsey wore her dyed blonde locks up in a single braided ponytail, going makeup-free as she focused on her workout. Lindsey also pumped iron while squatting, then moved onto her abs as she lay down on a bench and delivered leg raise crunches with a weighted ball. Taking things outdoors as she also got some sun in one moment, the ex to pro golfer Tiger Woods delivered knee lunges from a rooftop terrace, also walking backward while using small resistance bands around her ankles.
Veteran's Day Vibes
In a caption, Vonn wrote: "Had to get after it for Veterans Day yesterday. Forever grateful to our veterans and their families. 🇺🇸🙏🏻."
Lindsey had worn the same look back on November 3 as she posed for glam workout snaps minus the sweaty finish. Here, she name-dropped Under Armour, writing: "United by strength. This year's @projectrock Veterans Day Collection proudly supports @militaryfamilyorg and their Operation Purple Camp. Shop the gear and join us in supporting at the link in bio."
Also fronting Under Armour and boasting collabs with the brand is muscle king Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
Likes Pushing Herself
Vonn has opened up on her workout mentality.
"I just like pushing myself," she told Women's Health. "I like feeling strong, and when I feel physically strong, I feel so much more mentally strong. When I work out, I feel like I'm healthier and more confident. I've achieved something, no matter how small."
Celebrities Keeping An Eye On Her
Lindsey's Instagram is followed by celebs, including actress Kate Beckinsale, reality star Denise Richards, and model Ashley Graham.