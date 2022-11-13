Employee Is Shocked She Has To Take A Selfie To Clock In

While some users found the sign-in system funny, others bashed the setup. One commenter joked about raising the middle finger at the camera every day. Another person believed the best thing to do was to quit.
As others condemned the system, a third person simply did not understand the need for facial recognition in a company. Facial recognition devices are designed to identify or confirm an individual's identity using their face. These systems can be used to identify people through photos, videos, or in real-time.
It is a model of biometric security. Other forms of biometric software include voice recognition, fingerprint recognition, and eye retina or iris recognition. The technology is mostly used for security, and many companies and industries have adopted the system over time.