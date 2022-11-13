Mindy Kaling is stunning in a chic and plunging Versace dress as she shows off the 40 pounds she's dropped. The 43-year-old actress, writer, and producer has made major headlines for slimming down, and it was tiny waist game strong as she updated her Instagram recently. Mindy sizzled as she flaunted her whittled-down figure while rocking one of the trendiest luxury designers around - she opted for classic black while showcasing her weight loss and curves. The Office alum has now gained over 400,000 likes for her update. She also caught a like from model Iskra Lawrence.
Mindy Kaling Shows Off Her 40-Lb. Weight Loss In Plunging Versace Outfit
The Latest
'Laguna Beach' Reunion: Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, And Stephen Colletti Finally Set The Record Straight About Their Infamous Love Triangle
Parent Wonders If It's The Right Decision To Refuse Paying For Adult Daughter's Plane Ticket On Family Vacation
Stuns In Plunging Versace Look
Mindy posed indoors and from a luxurious closet filled with purses in different colors. The Hollywood star stunned as she rocked a cap-sleeve and push-up Versace dress in black, one boasting a figure-hugging design plus gold-rimmed stud button details.
Going for a bustier feel as she smiled softly into the camera, Mindy drew attention to her cleavage and her slim arms. She also rocked a pale pink manicure, diamond rings, plus discreet diamond earrings. Mindy further glammed up with flawless layered and blown-out hair, adding a heavy makeup face complete with cheek blush, highlighter, and a glossy brown lip.
A Glam Night
In a caption, The Mindy Project face wrote: "We had the best @thesexlivesofcollegegirls Career Night co-hosted by @phenomenal media and my friend @meena, followed by Homecoming, our premiere! Turns out I'm not great at beer pong or posing for 360 cams! But I loved seeing our gorgeous + incredible cast and writers to celebrate the new season - which is SO GOOD - out next week!"
The gallery also showed Mindy in her dress as she enjoyed an outdoor moment. Here, she peeped her black high heels. Also shared was a posed shot of the star by a sign bearing The Sex Lives of College Girls symbol.
Eating What She Wants To Eat
Mindy has opened up on her weight loss, and it doesn't look like she's been punishing herself.
"I eat what I like to eat. If I do any kind of restrictive diet, it never really works for me. I just eat less of it. I wish there was something more juicy or dynamic about the way that I've lost a little bit of weight, but that's the way I've done it," she told Entertainment Tonight.
Joining Other Celebs
Mindy joins other celebrities making headlines for slimming down - doing similar are Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Rebel Wilson.